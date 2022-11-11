Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Illinois Veterans Home honors residents and community
QUINCY, ILL (KHQA) — In honor of Veterans Day, the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy on Friday hosted its annual ceremony. Many veterans were in attendance both from the community and those who reside at the home. During a roll call, guests saw service members representing WWII, the Korea...
khqa.com
Rich Cain welcomes first grandbaby
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA Chief Meteorologist Rich Cain and his wife, Nikki, have welcomed the arrival of their first grandbaby!. Shepard Thomas Eskridge was born on Thursday, Nov 10. He weighed 8 lbs., 9oz and was 21.5" long. Parents Lauren and Kevin Eskridge are over the moon about...
khqa.com
OSHA proposes fines against Caterpillar after worker death
MAPLETON, Ill. (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $145,000 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. The pot of molten iron was...
khqa.com
Children's museum exhibit opens at Quincy Town Center
Kids big and small came out Friday morning to welcome the Quincy Children's Museum exhibit to the Quincy Town Center. Thanks to a generous donation from Sturhan Jewelers, the museum can have a semi-permanent space for children while they wait for their main building to be constructed. They host various...
Comments / 0