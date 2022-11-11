Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
Two Lincoln County Jail Escapees Located; One Captured, One Deceased
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
WTVCFOX
East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
WTVC
One person injured during Sunday morning shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 Block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
WTVCFOX
Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
MCSS social worker killed in Monday morning crash
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
Grundy County Herald
Two arrested in connection with shooting of 9 year old
The Tracy City Police Department arrested two adults in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting of a 9-year-old boy. TCPD Chief Wilder along with Officers Nunley and Whitman took Julie Lynn Nickell and Gregory Scott Nickell into custody Tuesday morning at their residence in Tracy City. Both Nickells were charged...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Henagar woman is located
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Henagar woman.
wtvy.com
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. News 4's Ken Curtis provides the latest details on the Coley McCraney case. On the Dotted Line: Long signs with ESCC. Updated: 8 hours ago. G.W. Long's Emma Claire Long...
WTVCFOX
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
Eighth grader charged after Warren County school threat, authorities say
A student was arrested on Thursday in connection with a threat made against a Warren County school.
WTVCFOX
School cafeteria worker in Bradley County charged with assaulting student
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A school cafeteria worker in Bradley County faces charges after authorities say she assaulted a student. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says officers arrested Michell Tolin on Thursday at Lake Forest Middle School. Tolin's arrest comes after a parent reported to the school's resource...
WTVCFOX
Petition calls for Hamilton County Cold Case Unit to reopen after new D.A. shut it down
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County District Attorney's office no longer has an active Cold Case Unit. And that's prompted some victims' rights groups to share an online petition demanding that it reopen. During her campaign to unseat District Attorney Neal Pinkston, current D.A. Coty Wamp criticized the...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For November 11th
Audrey Welden, 31 of Ider, was arrested November 9th at 10:32 PM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd by The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 89 inmates are housed in The Cherokee County Detention Center.
Food delivery driver to schools in Franklin County arrested for fentanyl
This story is scary and potentially puts hundreds of children at risk. Authorities in Franklin County, Tennessee have arrested a truck driver delivering produce to area schools.
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man sentenced to federal prison after drugs, weapons convictions
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man convicted in federal court on drugs and weapons charges will spend the next 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 40-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Thursday morning in federal court in Chattanooga. Prosecutors say Moore pleaded guilty...
Comments / 0