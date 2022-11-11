ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Comments / 0

Kait 8

Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

East Ridge Police searching for theft suspect

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The East Ridge Police Department needs your help in finding a theft suspect. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Officials say the theft happened Wednesday at the 1-A Fireworks. The suspect was caught on video and appears to have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

One person injured during Sunday morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 Block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Two arrested in connection with shooting of 9 year old

The Tracy City Police Department arrested two adults in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting of a 9-year-old boy. TCPD Chief Wilder along with Officers Nunley and Whitman took Julie Lynn Nickell and Gregory Scott Nickell into custody Tuesday morning at their residence in Tracy City. Both Nickells were charged...
TRACY CITY, TN
wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. News 4's Ken Curtis provides the latest details on the Coley McCraney case. On the Dotted Line: Long signs with ESCC. Updated: 8 hours ago. G.W. Long's Emma Claire Long...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For November 11th

Audrey Welden, 31 of Ider, was arrested November 9th at 10:32 PM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd by The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 89 inmates are housed in The Cherokee County Detention Center.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

