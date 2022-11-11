Read full article on original website
Alabama school board votes to remove names of Confederate leaders from 2 buildings and rename them after civil rights figures
"Our job is to make our spaces comfortable for our kids," Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown said.
alabamanews.net
14 Montgomery Public Schools on State’s “Failing Schools List”
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
WSFA
MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
alabamanews.net
What’s Next after Autauga County School Tax Proposal Gets Defeated?
Autauga County school leaders say they’re disappointed that voters narrowly defeated a proposal to collect more tax dollars to improve education. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show that the proposal to collect an additional 15 mil of property tax in a special school tax district within the county was defeated by a margin of roughly 70 votes.
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay: A Gallery Of ‘Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
Compilation of sun-kissed stunners who slayed and parlayed At Tuskegee's Homecoming in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama
WSFA
Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
alabamanews.net
Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital
A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
Montgomery, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Robert E. Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
WSFA
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
WSFA
World of cultures celebrated in Global Dance Festival
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cultures from all across the world were celebrated on one stage at St. James School’s Performing Arts building in Montgomery Sunday afternoon. It was a vibrant and colorful event as many gathered for the Global Dance Festival. “Dances from all over the world will be...
Pike Road, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pike Road. The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Pike Road High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Pike Road High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
WSFA
Veterans honored during Troy football game
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time. It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great. “There is...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Co. Sheriff Derrick Cunningham Scores Big Re-Election Victory
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham scored one of the biggest victories in a contested election. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results show that he beat his opponent with 92% of the vote. Cunningham told Alabama News Network how grateful he is for that support. He has been sheriff since...
Alabama high school student dead, four more sick; prosecutors blame fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests...
Where Alabama players rank in national stats
Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
