Montgomery County, AL

alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Next after Autauga County School Tax Proposal Gets Defeated?

Autauga County school leaders say they’re disappointed that voters narrowly defeated a proposal to collect more tax dollars to improve education. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show that the proposal to collect an additional 15 mil of property tax in a special school tax district within the county was defeated by a margin of roughly 70 votes.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

World of cultures celebrated in Global Dance Festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cultures from all across the world were celebrated on one stage at St. James School’s Performing Arts building in Montgomery Sunday afternoon. It was a vibrant and colorful event as many gathered for the Global Dance Festival. “Dances from all over the world will be...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Veterans honored during Troy football game

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time. It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great. “There is...
TROY, AL
AL.com

Where Alabama players rank in national stats

Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL

