ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
CHICAGO, IL
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Rest in power to Meta Mo of Rubberoom

In the early 90s, Chicago hip-hop first began making waves around the country. Several local acts put out albums on national labels in 1992: Smash Records released Ten Tray’s Realm of Darkness, Loud Records dropped Tung Twista’s Runnin’ Off at da Mouth, and Relativity issued Common Sense’s Can I Borrow a Dollar? That same year, rapper and promoter Duro Wicks began hosting an all-ages Sunday hip-hop night at Lakeview club Lower Links, which became a nucleus for the city’s growing grassroots scene.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner raises more than $2 Million

Award-winning entertainer Charlie Wilson culminates the night with an electrifying performance. The Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) raised more than $2 million on Saturday, November 5 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. More than 1,800 of the city’s corporate leaders, human rights advocates, philanthropists, clergy and elected officials were present for the evening, where the theme was “The Fight for Equity Continues: Get in League with Us!” The funds raised will benefit year-round programming for about 15,000 Chicagoans.
CHICAGO, IL
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago

Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead in vehicle crash in suburban Chicago

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. - A person was killed in a vehicle crash in Lincolnwood Monday morning. The crash occurred in the 4300 block of Touhy Avenue around 4 a.m. According to preliminary information from Lincolnwood police, a vehicle appeared to be traveling eastbound on Touhy Avenue at a high rate of speed and struck a tree on the south side parkway of Touhy Avenue.
LINCOLNWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
WAUKEGAN, IL
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man beat up over cigarettes on CTA Red Line train in South Loop

CHICAGO - A man riding north on the CTA Red Line near South Loop was jumped by at least four men who said they were looking for cigarettes. Early Saturday around 1:42 a.m. a group of four to six Black men asked a Hispanic man for cigarettes, police say. The victim told the men he didn't have any cigarettes and the men began to beat him up.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy