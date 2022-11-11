Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
CBS News
Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon. The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan. The giveaway starts...
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO READER
Rest in power to Meta Mo of Rubberoom
In the early 90s, Chicago hip-hop first began making waves around the country. Several local acts put out albums on national labels in 1992: Smash Records released Ten Tray’s Realm of Darkness, Loud Records dropped Tung Twista’s Runnin’ Off at da Mouth, and Relativity issued Common Sense’s Can I Borrow a Dollar? That same year, rapper and promoter Duro Wicks began hosting an all-ages Sunday hip-hop night at Lakeview club Lower Links, which became a nucleus for the city’s growing grassroots scene.
Did You Know Chicago Has a Diabolical Medieval Torture Museum?
I came upon this place in Chicago by accident. It's one of the most unusual museums you'll ever witness as it documents some of the most diabolical ways that human beings have tortured others throughout history especially during medieval times. When I first saw mention of a torture place in...
15-year-old boy shot in alley on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley on Chicago's South Side Sunday. At about 5:57 p.m., the teen was in an alley in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner raises more than $2 Million
Award-winning entertainer Charlie Wilson culminates the night with an electrifying performance. The Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) raised more than $2 million on Saturday, November 5 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. More than 1,800 of the city’s corporate leaders, human rights advocates, philanthropists, clergy and elected officials were present for the evening, where the theme was “The Fight for Equity Continues: Get in League with Us!” The funds raised will benefit year-round programming for about 15,000 Chicagoans.
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. While...
fox32chicago.com
Woman gives birth on street in Chicago, newborn and mom transported to hospital: CFD
CHICAGO - A woman and her newborn were transported to a hospital after the woman gave birth on the street, CFD said. CFD confirmed the information around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The exact location of where the mother and newborn were picked up by an ambulance has not been confirmed with CFD officials.
Chicago mayor election 2023: Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia says city 'needs new leadership'
So why now and what does he think he's learned in Congress that would help run a city with as many challenges as this one?
fox32chicago.com
1 dead in vehicle crash in suburban Chicago
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. - A person was killed in a vehicle crash in Lincolnwood Monday morning. The crash occurred in the 4300 block of Touhy Avenue around 4 a.m. According to preliminary information from Lincolnwood police, a vehicle appeared to be traveling eastbound on Touhy Avenue at a high rate of speed and struck a tree on the south side parkway of Touhy Avenue.
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s half-brother freed from life sentence for hiring El Rukn hit men
At 80, the half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been freed from prison under the federal First Step Act after a federal judge cut short his life sentence for ordering contract killings.
Man, woman found shot dead in vehicle on West Side: police
A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd that had gotten unruly, officials said.
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
abc17news.com
Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
fox32chicago.com
Man beat up over cigarettes on CTA Red Line train in South Loop
CHICAGO - A man riding north on the CTA Red Line near South Loop was jumped by at least four men who said they were looking for cigarettes. Early Saturday around 1:42 a.m. a group of four to six Black men asked a Hispanic man for cigarettes, police say. The victim told the men he didn't have any cigarettes and the men began to beat him up.
Comments / 1