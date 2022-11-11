Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Veterans and scientists fulfill ‘no man left behind,’ returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of “no man left behind.”. According to the Department of Defense, nearly half of the known American casualties from the Battle...
Was B-17 in P-63 Kingcobra's BLINDSPOT? Fears fighter pilot may not have seen the bomber and caused crash 'that killed six people' at Dallas airshow - as fresh video shows sky was full of WWII-era planes
A B-17 bomber appeared to stray into the blindspot of a P-63 Kingcorbra as the historic World War II-era planes collided in midair outside of Dallas on Saturday. Six people are feared dead at the Wings Over Dallas event when the P-63, seemingly unable to spot the B-17 below it, crashed into the large bomber, sending debris flying and igniting a fire nearby.
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the World War II Battle of Midway
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entered World War II. On Dec. 8, Gene Hodges, age 18, made a decision that would alter the course of his life. “I wound up down at a recruiting station,” he said. “I thought – if I don’t get […]
Ed Hall, Last Known Pearl Harbor Survivor Living Nevada, Dead at 99
Nearly 81 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ed Hall, the last known survivor living in Nevada, has reportedly passed away at the age of 99. Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, took to his Twitter to announce the news of the Pearl Harbor survivor’s passing. “Kathy and I are sadden at the loss of Ed Hall,” he wrote. “The last known Pearl Harbor survive in Nevada. Ed was a proud veteran, honorable Nevadan, and dedicated American. We honor his memory, bravery, and sacrifice.”
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
historynet.com
When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II
Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
He was a medic in America's 'Forgotten War.' He traveled to D.C. to see the memorial for the friends he lost
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — How can anyone forget a war?. "They call it the Forgotten War," Charles Pilon said, standing at the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. "I haven't forgotten. I'll never forget." It wasn't easy for Charles to come here. He served 13 months in the Korean...
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: McCormick calls Vietnam service 'one of the best years' of his life
The military history in Gary McCormick's bloodline can be traced back to the Revolutionary War, and a family member has been enlisted in nearly every other conflict since. McCormick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and had a 30-year military career, ending in 1998 as a colonel in the Nebraska National Guard.
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
americanmilitarynews.com
His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans
The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.
NJ Vietnam vet turns personal war diary into a book
McGinnis not only used it, including some incredible photos, but he’s turned it into a tool to gain perspective on life whenever needed.
Upworthy
Veteran torn from first love during Korean War meets her again after 70 years, thanks to strangers
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2022. It has since been updated. It was Peggy Yamaguchi's dance moves that first drew Duane Mann to her. Then, her smile and quick wit sealed the deal. The 22-year-old sailor from Iowa, stationed in Japan during the Korean War in 1953, had never met anyone like her and he couldn't help but fall head over heels in love for the first time in his life. "She was such a pretty girl, and so sensitive and kind," Mann, who is now 91, told The Washington Post. "We had so much fun." Mann and Yamaguchi's paths crossed at a military officers' club, where she worked in the hat check room, and he was hired as a mechanic and sergeant-at-arms in his off-hours.
During WWII, Native American code talkers used Navajo language to create an unbreakable code that helped America win the war
Native Americans were told to stop speaking their language for years. But 400 Navajos used it to create a code that was instrumental in the war.
12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat
American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
Four soldiers in Alaska died by suicide in one month despite surge in mental health help
The alarming surge comes after the Army sent more than 40 counselors and chaplains to Alaska earlier this year and required counseling sessions.
WAVY News 10
Soldier begs to fight in Battle of Dak To, awarded Silver Star
(WDVM) — Army Private First Class Gary “Buzz” Cox had to beg his company commander to let him take off his cook’s apron, pick up his rifle and join fellow Sky Soldiers who helicoptered into Dak To, a deadly battleground in the Central Highlands during the Vietnam War.
