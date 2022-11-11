Project Moonlight was founded by North County Lifeguards in San Diego and they created this nonprofit to teach lifesaving skills, education, and emergency preparedness to disadvantaged communities. Most recently, the Project Moonlight team traveled to Nicaragua to help the community there. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the team and local community members in Nicaragua about the trip and the help, they are providing.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO