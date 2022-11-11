Harford County Public Schools Students Participating in Harford Community College Dual Enrollment Courses to Receive Free Tuition

Read full article on original website
Changes coming to Baltimore City's COVID-19 school protocols
With Thanksgiving break a little more than one week away, Baltimore City Public Schools is updating its COVID-19 protocols.
dctheaterarts.org
Howard Community College to shut Rep Stage after final two shows
Rep Stage, the professional regional theater at Howard Community College, in Columbia, Maryland, will present its final season with a world premiere by local playwright Dane Figueroa Edidi, Ghost/Writer. It will close with the timeless Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos, music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine.
Commercial Observer
U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County
The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
WJLA
Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.
Drug laced candy sends four Parkville Middle School students to the hospital
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, school principal Micah Wiggins wrote that the candy was given by another student.
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County featured on Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions [VIDEO]
That was the correct answer to a question…or, question to an answer…on Friday night’s episode of “Jeopardy.”. Yes, Baltimore County was featured in the “County Seat” category during last night’s Tournament of Champions. Not surprisingly, superstar Mattea Roach knew it immediately. Check it...
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
City State's Attorney-elect Ivan Bates: "We Will Hold You Accountable"
Incoming Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates about how his plans for the office and how he intends to reduce crime in Baltimore.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces over $60 million in 2022 payments from opioid settlements
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced that all counties and municipalities participating in settlements with the former opioids manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson, and opioid distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen will begin receiving their first payments in the coming weeks. Under the settlement agreements and...
Wbaltv.com
Ballot counting process explained as Anne Arundel County exec's race still too close to call
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- The race for Anne Arundel County executive remains tight as Republican Jessica Haire leads incumbent Steuart Pittman by almost 11,000 votes. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. However, there...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
foxbaltimore.com
Collaborative plan 'appeasing behavior for low level crimes like dirt bike riding'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott officially revealed his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan on Thursday, and one part of the plan will include a ban on squeegeeing at six major intersections in Baltimore. The plan has had some mixed reviews and left some wondering - Will this plan be appeasing...
bethesdamagazine.com
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
baltimoremagazine.com
Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.
Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
