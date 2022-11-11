Read full article on original website
dave
3d ago
she is not qualified for the job obviously look what happened at the duck creek polling site with the wrong ballots being printed up cost 78 people their votes she is worthless
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
WQAD
Iowa State Swim Meet
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Davenport Central Swimmer, Hannah Cousins, had a great State Meet. Winning the 100 backstroke, she took home 4 other medals. Central finished 5th as a team.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse joins us to talk about how to keep trees healthy through the next year. Veterans Day Ceremony held...
Here's why Iowa is doing more election audits this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A regularly-scheduled audit is underway in Scott County following the 2022 midterm elections, and this year, it's bigger than ever. According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, every county in Iowa is subject to a post-election audit in randomly-selected precincts to "help ensure the integrity of the vote" by making sure the numbers match with the total reported by ballot tabulators.
Washington Examiner
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Sioux City Journal
Davenport precinct mistakenly handed out 47 incorrect ballots
Forty-seven voters were given the wrong ballots at a Davenport precinct on Tuesday. County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said the ballots were not misprinted, but the voters were handed ballots with incorrect state representative and state senate races. The impacted voters should have received ballots containing Senate District 49, in which...
ourquadcities.com
Man wanted for escaping QC work release
Authorities need your help finding a man who did not return to the Davenport Work Release Center. Demon Deonte Daniels, 33, failed to report back to the center as required Thursday, November 10. Daniels is described as a black male, 5’10” and 220 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 19, 2022. Daniels was convicted of domestic abuse assault, 3rd or subsequent offense in Scott County. Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to contact local police.
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits106.com
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
Rock Island, Scott County police, emergency service scanners switch to digital encryption
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agency scanners in Scott and Rock Island counties are going silent to the public. The QC Area Public Safety Agencies is implementing the final pieces of a digital radio system. The QC P-25 Radio System is encrypted, which means those in the public who enjoy listening to scanner traffic will now no longer be able to.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
Dozens offer resources at 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference was held in Davenport on Nov. 12. More than 40 vendors lined the Golden Leaf Center showroom floor to speak with caregivers across the Quad Cities. "What we try to do is just bring as many resources together to...
New DeWitt group offers first responders mental health aid
DEWITT, Iowa — A local volunteer group held an open house Sunday, Nov. 13, for first responders to learn about their mental health services. Hero Haven, based out of DeWitt is a volunteer organization that holds monthly sessions for first responders to talk about issues on the job or in life.
Daily Iowan
UIHC appoints Kalpaj Parekh as the new Director of Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery
After a national search by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the chair and executive officer of the newly-reestablished department of cardiothoracic surgery has big plans to improve care. Kalpaj Parekh started the position Nov. 1 after being named interim chair last September, and he said cardiothoracic surgery hasn’t...
Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse
A Cedar Rapids nursing home previously fined for the financial exploitation of a resident has now been cited for using untrained caregivers. State inspectors say the abuse involved a worker at Heritage Specialty Care who allegedly took $1,625 from a resident with a spinal cord injury. The worker then taunted the man, sending him text […] The post Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
