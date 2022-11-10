ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Health Wagon expanding clinic hours

WISE - November is seeing some new holiday season activity by The Health Wagon. Paula Hill-Collins, nursing director for the Wise-based free clinic, said Monday the health care organization will be offering extended Thursday and Saturday hours at its Clintwood clinic in the Happy Valley Industrial Park starting Nov. 17.
Johnson City Press

ETSU Addiction Science Center earns Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award

The Addiction Science Center at East Tennessee State University received the Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award from the Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Program of the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. This award, presented at the virtual annual conference of Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialists,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest

ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host a gingerbread building contest and all bakers and artists in the community are invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image of the Covered Bridge,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Neighborhood Commission almost finished with 'rebuilding year'

The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission helped serve meals to the homeless, fixed Little Library boxes and helped campaign to make cars in neighboorhoods safe over the past six months, the body’s chairwoman said. “We’re always trying to get the word out,” Allana Leonberg said. “I don’t think a lot of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night

WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

McKinney Center announces spring classes

The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops. All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU researchers address enrollment shortfalls in minority males

Research has shown a shortfall in the rate of Black and Hispanic males attending higher education institutions, and a team from East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is asking why. “Often research studies in education look at test grades and GPA as indicators of success for Black and Hispanic...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

How should we approach growth?

Last week, Johnson City’s City Manager Kathy Ball stood in a crowded auditorium to speak with residents in the Gray community about what she called “the largest development that’s occurred in the area in 30 years.”. Proposed on 135 acres off Suncrest Drive, the Keebler Annexation would...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU students and staff go the extra mile with upcoming production

ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has worked tirelessly with their upcoming production “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” making sure that their production gives an accurate and empathetic representation of the autistic experience. The department recently announced their upcoming performances of the Tony...
Johnson City Press

Girl Scout Troop 1083 collecting can openers for food pantry

KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So, I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouters are doing in our community. This week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

The Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need

ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and kids in the Hawkins County School District that are in need. The Family Resource Center Program Director, April Couch, gave a presentation to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3 about what the resource center does.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough to re-bid sidewalk project due to rising costs

Jonesborough will seek new bids from contractors for the town’s sidewalk project on East Main Street because of a sharp increase in the price of concrete, which essentially rose so much so quickly that it made the original contract impossible to complete for the contractor without taking a major financial loss.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Lee County residents mobilizing against rezoning request

DRYDEN – Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at Room 208 in the County Courthouse Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request. According to a public notice from the commission,
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Leesburg Ruritan to hold Saturday turkey shoots

Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot every Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. For any questions call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor

ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

