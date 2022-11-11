Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Defense Catapults Loggers into State Quarterfinals
ONY — Rodrigo Rodriguez 3-yard run, two-point failed. ONY — Case McGraw 40-yard pick six, two-point good. Rushing: ONY — Rodriguez 17/80/3TD, Kayden Mozingo 9/32; CPV — Hilborn 16/87. Passing: ONY — Mozingo 3-7/26; CPV — Logan Downes 7-14/73; Chase Anderson 3-7/31/2 INTs. Receiving:...
Chronicle
Wolves On to State After Sweep of T-Birds
The Black Hills volleyball team, down to its last chance to punch a ticket to Yakima, did just that Saturday, taking down Tumwater 25-16, 29-27, 25-15 in a winner-to-State sweep in Longview at the 2A District 4 volleyball tournament. “It feels good,” Black Hills coach Paige Walker said. “Our team...
Chronicle
Tenino’s Lizzy Disken Signs to Play Soccer at SPS
After starring for the Tenino girls soccer team this past fall, versatile playmaker Lizzy Disken moved all over the field for the Beavers and signed her letter of intent to play for South Puget Sound Community College last Thursday. Disken started her varsity career at Tenino as a left back...
Yakima Herald Republic
Valley Sports Weekly: Nov. 13, 2022
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons Green 33, Wildcat Hoopers Toppenish 16; Fast Twitch 18, West Valley Dragons White 16. 2nd grade boys: Prosser Little Mustangs II 27, Grandview LIL Hounds 3; White Swan Cougs 31, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 18. 2nd grade girls: Grandview Hoopstars 8, Grandview Storm 7; 509...
Chronicle
Bringman Sisters Bring Centralia Back Some Hardware
At the 2A State Girls Swimming Championships at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Centralia swimmers Chihiro and Suki Bringman each made several finals at various events this past Saturday. Chihiro Bringman finished fourth in the state in the 200-meter freestyle (in 2:03.05) and fifth in the 500-meter freestyle...
Chronicle
Toledo Takes Out Kittitas to Kick Off State Run
The No. 5 Toledo football team took a jab before delivering a haymaker early, beating No. 12 Kittitas 48-21 at Kelso’s Schroeder Field on Friday to keep its season going. The Coyotes opened the scoring on a long touchdown pass by do-it-all quarterback Josh Rosbaach. After that, the Riverhawks pounded in 28 straight points to build an insurmountable lead by the time the first quarter ended, and only grew it from there.
Chronicle
T-Birds Blank Lions, Clinch First Semifinal Spot Ever
Before the postseason began, the Tumwater soccer team went on its annual “History Walk,” a group trip through the school’s halls well-decorated with athletic accomplishments to remember the heights previous squads had reached. Next year’s History Walk will feature a new high-point. Back on their home...
Chronicle
Banged Up Beavers Fall to Mountaineers
TENINO — Four years ago, if you would have told the Tenino football freshmen that they would have been playing in back-to-back state playoffs, they would have been thrilled. Still, after a 37-26 opening round loss in the 1A state playoffs Friday night to No. 10 Mount Baker, it says a lot about how far those seniors took the No. 7 Beavers in four years that they wanted much more.
Chronicle
T-Birds Knocked Out at Home by Cubs
The Tumwater football team was dealt its earliest postseason exit in over a decade Friday, falling to No. 10 Sedro-Woolley 30-22 at Sid Otton Field in the first round of the 2A state playoffs. The Thunderbirds had won at least one game in every state tournament since 2011. But the...
Chronicle
Bearcats Season Ends at Hands of Monarchs
Playing in a winner-to-state, loser-out contest in the 2A District 4 consolation round Saturday afternoon at Lower Columbia Community College, the W.F. West volleyball team fell in three sets to Mark Morris, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23. Morgan Rogerson had eight kills, and Julia Dalan and Chloe Chloupek each had four. Courtney...
Chronicle
Wolves Upended in First Round by Lions
LYN — Lane Heeringa 1-yard run, PAT failed. LYN — Brant Heppner 26-yard pass to Isaiah Stanley, PAT good. LYN — Heppner 5-yard pass to Campbell Nolte, PAT good. Facing an uphill battle against No. 1 Lynden, the No. 16 Black Hills football team’s cinderella run to the state playoffs came to a crashing halt in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, 54-7.
Chronicle
Bearcats Win Rivalry Match with Tigers
Due to district volleyball playoffs, the W.F. West girls bowling team was a bit short-handed, but still came away with a victory over crosstown rival Centralia, 2231-1523 in total pins. Playing two Baker format games, W.F. West bowled a 193 as a team in the first game before improving to...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Nov. 15, 2022
• WILLIAM CHARLES SCOTT, 81, Winlock, died Nov. 9 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • ELENA F. LINTON, 80, Vancouver, died Nov. 8 at Brookdale Vancouver Stonebridge Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JOHN W....
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Family Seeks to Change Road’s Name to Honor Parents
A year before the United States plunged into Civil War, a 25-year-old Irishman born in County Cork boarded the HMS Edinburgh in Liverpool, England, and landed in New York April 13, 1860. Eight years later, Jerry Buckley married an Irishwoman, Alice Hutchinson, and headed west, settling first in Nebraska, Nevada...
Chronicle
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
Chronicle
Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River
The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
Chronicle
Sanders, Menser Hold Onto Election Leads in Thurston County With Updated Vote Tallies
Thurston County candidates who appeared ahead in early results Tuesday held onto their leads through Thursday's tallies, but thousands of votes have yet to be counted. The Auditor's Office released an election update Thursday evening. The results indicated 84,613 votes had been counted but an estimated 35,000 remained. That means many races could still swing in the days ahead.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions continue this week! -Briana
Bundle up! Another week of colder than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Patchy fog this morning, temperatures in the teens and 20s. Eastern Washington and Oregon will see the sunshine return this afternoon. High temperatures will run 5-10 degrees colder than normal every afternoon this week. Upper 30s to low 40s will be the highs through Thursday. The temperature trend will dip towards the end of the week, even colder for the weekend ahead. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:50am Sunset: 4:30pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:34pm.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Tolls Not Needed to Pay for New I-5 Bridge
The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program continues to resemble nothing more than a resurrection of the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC). The major difference — $3.5 billion for the CRC versus up to $4.8 billion for the IBR. Both proposals included tolling. Both have a “bridge too low” for...
Comments / 0