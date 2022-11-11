TENINO — Four years ago, if you would have told the Tenino football freshmen that they would have been playing in back-to-back state playoffs, they would have been thrilled. Still, after a 37-26 opening round loss in the 1A state playoffs Friday night to No. 10 Mount Baker, it says a lot about how far those seniors took the No. 7 Beavers in four years that they wanted much more.

