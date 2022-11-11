Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Internal investigation into Omaha police officer results in resignation
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An Omaha police officer resigned during an internal investigation into his conduct after an incident at his apartment complex, according to a press release from OPD. Officer William Klees resigned Monday which was also the day his internal investigation interview was scheduled for. The Omaha...
fox42kptm.com
Siena Francis honors homeless veterans in the Metro, "Sometimes we feel we are forgotten"
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Omaha's Siena Francis House has provided shelter to thousands over several decades. And unfortunately, some of those individuals were the same people who fought for our freedoms. That's why the organization gave a salute to all those who served by showing their appreciation at Friday's event.
fox42kptm.com
The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum has harvested its 2022 Christmas tree Monday morning. The 40-foot blue spruce was donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle. Janice bought the tree for $5 in 1987 at Shopko, and she later planted it in the front yard of her West Omaha home.
fox42kptm.com
One dead, seven others injured in early morning shooting
Omaha — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead and 7 others injured. According to OPD, police responded to a shooting call shortly after 4 a.m. around 33rd and Ames Avenue. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. One of the victims died at the hospital.
fox42kptm.com
Veterans Day Expo happening Saturday at Bellevue University
Bellevue University will hold a Veterans Day Expo on Saturday to help veterans connect to resources they might need or have never heard of. “It's the first year. last year it was a meet and greet, It was more what we do in an independent way this year . We though what a better way to bring out the public so they can see what’s offered to them as veterans," said Matthew Ritter, Relationships Manager of Military Programs at Bellevue University.
fox42kptm.com
Lizzo heads to CHI Health Center for second leg of The Special 2our
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning artist Lizzo will make a stop at Omaha's CHI Health Center during the second leg of her The Special 2our, according to a press release from the tour. The 17-date second leg of the tour will hit Omaha on...
fox42kptm.com
Students hang out with active servicemen for Veterans Day
SARPY COUNTY, Neb.—A color presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC, musical performances by eighth grade band and choir members, and picking the brains of active servicemen. That's how students of the Papillion-La Vista Community School District spent Veterans Day. The kids were able to ask questions, hear stories and...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska volleyball celebrates 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Iowa
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — For more than two decades, Nebraska volleyball fans have been packing into the Bob Devaney Sports Center to watch their team, and they continue to show up in record numbers. Last Friday night, the No. 4 Husker volleyball team celebrated their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout...
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: Warm up at a Filipino-Hawaiian restaurant
In this week’s Food For Thought – some tropical fare at a local spot in Bellevue. The temperatures are falling, but if you want to warm up on the inside, you might just want to take a trip to Hawaii and the Philippines – in Bellevue. Ono...
