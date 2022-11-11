ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas

ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest

ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU students and staff go the extra mile with upcoming production

ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has worked tirelessly with their upcoming production “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” making sure that their production gives an accurate and empathetic representation of the autistic experience. The department recently announced their upcoming performances of the Tony...
Johnson City Press

McKinney Center announces spring classes

The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops. All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Eastman announces alert system tests

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Monday announced it will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16-17. The annual testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. on both days, according to a news release from Eastman. Eastman’s blue light alert […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Leesburg Ruritan to hold Saturday turkey shoots

Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot every Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. For any questions call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Addiction Science Center earns Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award

The Addiction Science Center at East Tennessee State University received the Advocate of Peer Recovery Service-Agency Award from the Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Program of the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. This award, presented at the virtual annual conference of Tennessee Certified Peer Recovery Specialists,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need

ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and kids in the Hawkins County School District that are in need. The Family Resource Center Program Director, April Couch, gave a presentation to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3 about what the resource center does.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round

(WJHL) – A handful of Southwest Virginia teams began their postseason journeys on Saturday, after being delayed due to inclement weather. In Gate City, the Blue Devils scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of their matchup with Union to advance in the Class 2A playoffs. In Nickelsville, Lebanon and Twin Springs went back-and-forth all […]
GATE CITY, VA
sequoyahscribe.com

Sullivan North mural causes controversy for KCS

Kingsport City Schools recently bought the former Sullivan North building as a new home for Sevier Middle. There have been some arguments about whether or not a large mural at Sullivan North should be painted over or edited. The mural is located in the school library. Sevier is supposed to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor

ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 13

Nov. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 5. Readers were horrified to learn that “News reached town today of the purely wanton stabbing of young Frank Hayes, aged 20, living near Lake Watomsee, by John Finney, a stripling of 16 or 18. There was a crowd going home from church night before last, and these two boys were in it. With no apparent cause, Finney ran up behind Frank Hayes and made several slashes at him, one only taking effect, and that one in the back. The boy was carried home and a physician was called, who dressed the wound. No vital organs were reached, but it was an ugly slab, and the wounded boy will be confined to his room for ten or fifteen days. Finney has fled to other parts, or at least is hiding. He has, previous to this, cut others, seemingly from mere devilry. He is a character that evidently needs to be placed under strong restraint.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN

