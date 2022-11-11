ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seth Rogen Showbiz Comedy Gets Straight-to-Series Order at Apple TV+

A new Seth Rogen comedy has landed at Apple TV+ after what the streamer describes as a competitive bidding situation. The so far untitled series tracks a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to coexist. Rogen will...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge

The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates

CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows. The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Following MS Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony (VIDEO)

Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.
Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role

Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
'Stranger Things' creators tease Season 5

It sounds like the end of "Stranger Things" might have viewers in their feelings. The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hinted at what's to come on Sunday during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.

