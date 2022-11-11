Read full article on original website
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Daniel Craig unleashes his inner disco diva in Taika Waititi-directed vodka commercial
Since ending his 15-year run as James Bond with "No Time to Die" last year, Daniel Craig has not been sitting idle. The British star has been busy brushing up his fancy footwork, which he enthusiastically showcases in a new vodka commercial directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.
Christina Applegate had some great lines and a few tears at moving Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The event marked Applegate's first public appearance since she shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. The actress reflected on her career in a moving speech that was filled with heart and humor.
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
Seth Rogen Showbiz Comedy Gets Straight-to-Series Order at Apple TV+
A new Seth Rogen comedy has landed at Apple TV+ after what the streamer describes as a competitive bidding situation. The so far untitled series tracks a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to coexist. Rogen will...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge
The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
Christina Applegate Has 'Married... With Children' Reunion in First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked her first public appearance since being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. And thankfully, she had some old friends by her side to celebrate the momentous occasion.
CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates
CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows. The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' actor and Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89
John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives," has died, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared on Monday.
Christina Applegate Makes First Public Appearance Following MS Diagnosis at Walk of Fame Ceremony (VIDEO)
Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.
Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role
Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
'Stranger Things' creators tease Season 5
It sounds like the end of "Stranger Things" might have viewers in their feelings. The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hinted at what's to come on Sunday during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
