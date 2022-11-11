Read full article on original website
Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle's Hopes For A Political Future Are Over
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, there was speculation that Meghan was interested in a career in public office (via The Mirror). Many believed Meghan Markle was aiming for a future in politics after the Sussexes added Miranda Barbot to their public relations team. Barbot previously worked under former President Barack Obama and assisted in his successful reelection campaign in 2012.
Kensington Palace Is Now Keeping Kate Middleton's Fashion Choices Under Lock And Key
There's no denying that Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has transformed into a fashion icon since marrying Prince William, Prince of Wales. In fact, research by the Fashion Retail Academy, according to Tatler, found that 47.8% of people surveyed voted Kate as the royal family's number one fashion icon. Before...
Prince Harry Pens A Heart-Tugging Note To Grieving Children Of Military Families
Remembrance Sunday is a time to commemorate the lives of those who died in the line of duty fighting for the British army (via Britannica). The tradition started after the end of the first World War and is now observed by all countries across the Commonwealth. Remembrance Sunday is also known as Poppy Day after red poppies filled the former battlefields in Belgium and France. An important moment on this day happens at 11 a.m. when everyone across Britain takes two minutes of silence to pay homage to the lost lives.
What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite
Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
Inside Prince Andrew's Obsession With His 72 Teddy Bears
Over the years, Prince Andrew, Duke of York has been known for living an eccentric and lavish lifestyle. With access to plenty of funds and storage space, Queen Elizabeth II's third child has demonstrated a passion for collecting. According to The U.S. Sun, the Duke of York has collected a number of luxury cars and SUVs over the years, including a Range Rover hybrid and a Bentley Flying Spur. While King Charles III's Aston Martin runs on wine and cheese (via The Guardian), Andrew's fleet is decidedly less eco-conscious. On a 2021 vacation to Balmoral, the duke traveled with three SUVs, per Daily Mail.
Queen Camilla's Body Language At Remembrance Sunday Service Proved How Nervous She Really Was
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to many changes in the royal family, with her eldest son ascending to the throne and becoming King Charles III. As a result, Charles' wife, Camilla, also became queen consort — an honor that Queen Elizabeth requested for her daughter-in-law, pointing to Camilla's many years of "loyal service" to the monarchy.
King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday
November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
Why Prince Philip Nearly Sued Netflix Over An Episode Of The Crown
Netflix's series "The Crown" premiered its fifth season on November 9, 2022 to generally favorable reviews. According to Variety, the new season drew in over 1 million viewers in the U.K. (one of the only countries where Netflix reveals specific viewer statistics to the public) on the first day of its release, and numbers are expected to climb the longer the series is available for streaming. On Rotten Tomatoes, 85% of audience ratings are positive so far, while the average critic score sits at around 7 out of 10.
Who Are Princess Anne's Grandchildren
Princess Anne is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Despite her royal status, the details of her life have been kept relatively private, per Brides. At the time of her birth, Princess Anne was second in line to the throne, according to Town & Country, but despite her high royal status, there isn't much to know about Anne beyond her marital status and children.
Get The Look On A Budget: Kate Middleton's Polka Dot Dress
The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a good fashion moment, and her latest look is no different. She was spotted wearing the Rixo Izzy Dress recently when attending a school function with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis (per Kate Middleton Style Blog). The shirt dress, which features a warm brown base covered in white polka dots, is the same style as the dress she wore earlier this year from the same brand (per Red).
