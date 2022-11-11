Remembrance Sunday is a time to commemorate the lives of those who died in the line of duty fighting for the British army (via Britannica). The tradition started after the end of the first World War and is now observed by all countries across the Commonwealth. Remembrance Sunday is also known as Poppy Day after red poppies filled the former battlefields in Belgium and France. An important moment on this day happens at 11 a.m. when everyone across Britain takes two minutes of silence to pay homage to the lost lives.

1 DAY AGO