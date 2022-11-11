Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening
A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.
What The Expire/enjoy By Date On McDonald's Pies Mean
McDonald's is known for a few signature food items. The Big Mac will always be synonymous with burgers, and McDonald's fries are among the best in the business. The burger joint's apple pies have a loyal following, too, despite some drama when the famed burger chain switched from frying its apple pies to baking them. According to Reader's Digest, the McDonald's apple pie was introduced in 1968. In 1992, the burger purveyor switched from frying their famed pies to baking them.
Why Whole Foods' New CEO Is Fostering A 'Store-Centric Culture' After Amazon Acquisition
It's the end of an era for Whole Foods: John Mackey, founder and CEO of the grocery chain, retired on September 1 after more than 40 years with the company. A college dropout-turned-conscious capitalist, Mackey, then 25, teamed up with his girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy and raised $45,000 to launch SaferWay in Austin, Texas, in 1978. According to Business Insider, the natural foods store almost tanked because of its leadership's fixation on healthy eating. SaferWay didn't sell meat or products containing sugar, caffeine, alcohol, or white flour. Mackey lost half of his seed money after one year in business. To stay afloat, SaferWay merged with Clarksville Natural Grocery to become the first Whole Foods Market in 1980.
The Meat Guy Fieri Recommends Ahead Of A Looming Turkey Shortage
Do you remember how Elmer Fudd was always wandering around toon town with a firearm, looking for that elusive "wascally wabbit?" Well, turkey suppliers might be feeling rather Fudd-like this holiday season as they search for supply; global inflation and an "acute" case of avian flu have made turkeys, Thanksgiving's star fowl, rather hard to come by this year (per CNBC). The numbers coming from the USD indicate a 73% increase in the price of turkey this year over last, largely due to the bird flu that farmers were seeing way back in July.
Twitter Spends $13 Million Per Year On Food At Its California Headquarters
In late October, billionaire businessman Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, according to The New York Times. The Tesla and SpaceX mastermind immediately began making changes, slicing the employment roster, promoting free speech, and creating a paid version, which has been suspended due to impersonation issues involving the coveted blue checkmark. Since taking over the social media platform, Musk has had his fair share of scrutiny, which consequently led to him revealing the companies' spending habits when it comes to food (via NDTV).
KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets
First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.
Inside The Can: What We Know About Libby's Canned Corned Beef
If you are like us, you probably have reached out for a can of Libby's corned beef in your pantry on days when cooking elaborate meals seems like a battle. So what exactly is corned beef? You can it right out of the can like tuna or stuff it in a hard shell taco and you have a meal in no time. The versatile product, however, is much more than just a convenient pantry stock. For the past 150 years, the humble food has resiliently stood the test of time, even as those who invented it passed on and the company that debuted it expanded to include hundreds of other canned products (via Libby's).
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0