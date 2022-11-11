Read full article on original website
Federal judge dismisses Michael Cohen lawsuit alleging retaliation for Trump tell-all
A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen alleging former President Trump retaliated against him for writing a tell-all memoir by placing him in federal prison.
NBC26
'A victory and a vindication for Democrats,' party hangs onto Senate despite inflation anxiety
Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.
US Senate to vote this week on same-sex marriage bill
The US Senate will vote this week on a bill to protect same-sex marriage, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, after an agreement reached between members of both parties. A bipartisan group of senators announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached.
Arab Americans face discrimination often, but get less protection than other minorities
Our country, our culture, our economy, our foreign affairs and our safety must serve and include everyone -- but Arab Americans are often left behind.
