Texas State

NBC26

'A victory and a vindication for Democrats,' party hangs onto Senate despite inflation anxiety

Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

US Senate to vote this week on same-sex marriage bill

The US Senate will vote this week on a bill to protect same-sex marriage, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, after an agreement reached between members of both parties. A bipartisan group of senators announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached. 

