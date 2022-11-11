Eye on Education: Preventing use of force in schools

MADISON, Wis. — After News 3 Now shined a light on the use of force in schools in a special Eye on Education report, we’re now taking a look at efforts being done to prevent force from being needed in the first place.

READ MORE: Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools

Chris Stanford explores the de-escalation techniques being taught in the classroom.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.