Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. They stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings. This was the first time the historic women’s basketball powers had played on UConn’s campus at Gampel Pavilion. UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter, going up 63-51 to the delight of the sold-out crowd that was led by a boisterous student section. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left. Fudd, a sophomore guard, squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Holmes, Berger lead No. 12 Indiana past No. 11 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the No. 12 Hoosiers defeated No. 11 Tennessee 79-67 on Monday night. Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16. Trailing 57-49 entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols continued chipping away at an Indiana lead that had peaked at 13 points. Rickea Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Jasmine Franklin added a three-point play to help get Tennessee within 61-57. The Hoosiers responded with a closing 18-10 run that sealed the victory in a game they had led since the middle of the first quarter. Jasmine Powell, a 5-foot-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
SFGate
No. 1 Georgia eyes perfect season with tightly bonded team
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia added another title to its growing collection, yet there wasn't a whole lot of reason to celebrate. The Bulldogs, you see, are chasing the loftiest of goals. Perfection. Having locked up another trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game as the top dog in...
SFGate
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SFGate
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 14, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (10-1) – Last week: 1 […]
Scorebook Live
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?
By Buck Ringgold Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Nov. 7-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or ...
