Pacers announce update about Daniel Theis' injury status

Center Daniel Theis has undergone successful knee surgery for persistent pain and is out indefinitely according to a release from the Pacers on Thursday evening.

Theis’ status will be updated “as appropriate," according to the release.

Theis, who was acquired from the Boston Celtics in July in the trade that sent away Malcolm Brogdon, has not appeared in a game yet this season. The seventh-year pro is averaging 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his NBA career. He was a key frontcourt reserve for a Celtics team that won the Eastern Conference title last season.