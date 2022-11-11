Nicholas Pet Haven receives nearly $9,000 donation from local restaurants
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Nicholas Pet Haven of Tyler, an organization committed to helping animals in East Texas is getting some big help this week.East Texas schools finish in top 5 at UIL State Marching Band Championships
The organization received a donation of nearly $9,000 to help with their fundraiser.
The money is donated by Posados, Mercados and Happy’s Fish House, and for every bowl of queso these Tyler restaurants sold, $1 went towards the fundraiser.
Organizers said this is a project dear to their hearts.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0