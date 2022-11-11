ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Nicholas Pet Haven receives nearly $9,000 donation from local restaurants

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Nicholas Pet Haven of Tyler, an organization committed to helping animals in East Texas is getting some big help this week.

The organization received a donation of nearly $9,000 to help with their fundraiser.

The money is donated by Posados, Mercados and Happy’s Fish House, and for every bowl of queso these Tyler restaurants sold, $1 went towards the fundraiser.

Organizers said this is a project dear to their hearts.

