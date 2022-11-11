High school scores/schedules: Nov. 10
FOOTBALL
Playoff Schedule
Regional Semifinal Pairings
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m.)
DIVISION I
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 5 Cle. St. Ignatius (8-3), at Euclid Community Stadium
2 Medina (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (8-3), at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 2
4 Perrysburg (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-5), at Fostoria Memorial Stadium
2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 3 Centerville (10-2), at Northmont Premier Health Stadium
Region 3
1 Gahanna-Lincoln (11-1) vs. 4 Pickerington Central (9-3), at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
2 Upper Arlington (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3), at Westerville Central High School
Region 4
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-1) vs. 5 Mason (10-2), at Middletown Barnitz Stadium
2 Cin. Elder (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (12-0), at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
DIVISION II
Region 5
1 Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) , at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) , at Maple Heights High School
Region 6
1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2), at Strongsville High School
2 Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1), at Sandusky Perkins Firelands Health Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2), at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1), at Dover Crater Stadium
Region 8
1 Cin. Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings Mills Kings (11-1), at Mason Atrium Stadium
3 Trenton Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Cin. Anderson (7-5), at Little Miami Panther Stadium
DIVISION III
Region 9
1 Chardon (10-1) vs. 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-3), at Boardman Stadium
2 Canfield (10-1) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (10-2), at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 10
1 Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) vs. 5 Mansfield Senior (10-2), at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
6 Norton (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua (7-5), at North Royalton Serpentini Stadium
Region 11
1 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-1), at Lancaster Fulton Field
2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 3 Col. Bishop Watterson (11-1), at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1), at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
2 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-1) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1), at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field
DIVISION V
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 13 Young. Cardinal Mooney (6-6), at Girard Arrowhead Stadium
2 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 3 Perry (Lake Co.) (10-2), at Solon Stewart Field
Region 18
1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-1), at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
2 Bloomdale Elmwood (11-1) vs. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0), at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 19
1 Ironton (12-0) vs. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1), at Portsmouth Clark Athletic Complex
2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-0) vs. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3), at Nelsonville-York Boston Field
Region 20
1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cin. Madeira (11-1), at Fairfield Alumni Stadium
2 West Milton Milton-Union (11-0) vs. 6 Brookville (11-1), at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
---
Saturday's Games
(All games 7 p.m.)
DIVISION IV
Region 13
1 West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Buchtel (7-4) , at Ravenna
6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3), at South Range
Region 14
1 Cle. Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2), at North Ridgeville
2 West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1), at Marion Harding
Region 15
4 Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3), at Newark
2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus East (10-1), at Zanesville
Region 16
1 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-5), at Lakota West
2 Cin. Taft (10-2) vs. 6 Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (7-5), at Princeton
DIVISION VI
Region 21
1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2), at Boliantz Stadium
2 Mogadore (10-0) vs. 6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2), at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 22
5 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-2), at Findlay
2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (12-0), at Medina
Region 23
1 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) vs. 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-4), Lancaster
2 Nelsonville-York (11-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (8-4), Philo
Region 24
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 Versailles (9-3), at Wapakoneta
2 Harrod Allen East (11-1) vs. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1), at Bellefontaine
DIVISION VII
Region 25
1 Warren JFK (10-1) vs. 4 Salineville Southern (11-1), at Canfield
3 Danville (10-2) vs. 10 Lucas (6-6), at Clear Fork
Region 26
1 McComb (11-1) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (8-4), at Ottawa-Glandorf
2 Antwerp (12-0) vs. 6 Gibsonburg (10-2), at Liberty Center
Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (9-1) vs. 5 Waterford (9-3), at Logan
2 Hannibal River (11-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (11-1), at St. Clairsville
Region 28
1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3), at Greenville
2 Fort Loramie (10-2) vs. 6 Minster (8-4), at Sidney
BOYS SOCCER
State Tournament
Saturday's state finals
(All games at Lower.com Field, Columbus)
DIVISION I
St. Ignatius (20-2) vs. New Albany (16-1-3), 1 p.m.
DIVISION II
Lima Shawnee (18-1-1) vs. Bexley (18-3-1), 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
Tol. Ottawa Hills (18-4-1) vs. Grandview Heights (14-7-1), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Tournament
State Finals
Friday
(All games at Lower.com Field, Columbus)
DIVISION I
Cincinnati Seton (18-3-1) vs. Strongsville (17-2-3) , 1 p.m.
DIVISION II
Waynesville (21-0) vs. Copley (20-0-1) , 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
Cin. Country Day School (18-5) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (20-1-2), 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
State Tournament
Thursday's results
Division III Semifinals
Mentor Lake Catholic 23-25-25-25, Versailles 25-16-17-17
Coldwater 25-21-25-25, Byesville Meadowbrook 17-25-18-13
Division IV Semifinals
Monroeville 25-25-25, Newark Catholic 22-21-16
New Bremen 25-25-23-25, Convoy Crestview 8-20-25-10
State Tournament
Friday
Division I Semifinals
Col. Bishop Watterson (22-6) vs. Cin. Ursuline Academy (23-3), 4 p.m.
Perrysburg (21-6) vs. Rocky River Magnificat (25-2), 6 p.m.
Division II Semifinals
Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (18-7) vs. Union Local (27-1), noon
Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (20-8) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-1), 2 p.m.
---
Saturday
State Finals
DIVISION I
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
DIVISION II
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
Mentor Lake Catholic (26-2) vs. Coldwater (25-4) , 1 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Monroeville (24-4) vs. New Bremen (27-1), 11 a.m.
