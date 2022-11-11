Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Santa Sleigh 5K benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities happening this December
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family-friendly holiday 5K event benefiting children and families in need will be taking place in Louisville once again this December. The Santa Sleigh 5K for Kids, sponsored by Alpha Media, is happening on Dec. 3 at Joe Creason Park. The race begins at 9 a.m.
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - SNOW BOARD:. Chance for a rain/snow mix north of Louisville Tuesday AM: Moisture looks limit and light so overall a minor issue. Wednesday PM-Thursday AM: Batches of snow showers and flurries. Some light dustings to 1/2″ possible. We’ll monitor this for any slick spot potential as we get clsoer.
Learn about home renovations from the experts with My Southern Home University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking to renovate your kitchen or your bathroom? It can be a lot of work! Experts from the TV show “My Southern Home” are teaming up to offer one-on-one help for the first time ever on Saturday, November 19. The My Southern...
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
This Louisville music fest is 'taking a pause' in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forecastle Festival released a statement on Friday saying that they will not be having their annual fest in 2023. The Louisville-based music festival posted a thread on Twitter and said:. Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival...
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in former Corbett's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) was a hit in the Highlands, the chain is now opening a second Louisville location in the former building of Corbett’s: An American Place. The restaurant opens Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd. “We are very excited to...
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash. On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness main building at 400 E. Gray St. will be closed until further notice due to flooding within the building. The notice was sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health and Wellness, who said employees were sent...
Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
Louisville rescue pup Ethan wins American Humane Hero Dog of the Year award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of our area's favorite dogs, Ethan, now has yet another honor on his name, and this one might be the biggest one yet!. After months of voting, Louisville's survivor pup was declared the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year. Ethan first won the...
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
Mechanical issue leaves train stalled in Crescent Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some residents in Crescent Hill were trapped by a train Saturday. According to CSX, the train on the tracks near Frankfort and Blackburn Avenues experienced a mechanical issue around 3:30 p.m. The company said they are working to make repairs but did not give a time...
