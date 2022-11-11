ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Stolen pink revolver gets felon 8 years in prison, U.S. Attorney’s office says

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smbwW_0j6ejSPC00

DAYTON — A 29-year-old convicted felon from Dayton was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 8 years in prison for illegally possessing a pink revolver he stole in 2021.

Timothy Crider stole the firearm and a gold Jaguar from a victim in Dayton, the office of Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.

>> Butler Twp. homicides case meets criteria for death penalty, prosecutor says

Dayton police responded to a suspected overdose at the intersection of Watts Street and Burkhart Avenue on March 13, 2021, where they discovered Crider in the stolen car. He was the subject of a warrant for grand theft auto and theft of a firearm, specifically the revolve, according to court documents.

Officers discovered the handgun under the driver’s seat, where Crider had been sitting. DNA lab reports confirmed his DNA on the weapon.

Crider has prior convictions for robbery resulting in injury and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Both are felonies and as a convicted felon, Crider is not allowed to possess firearms.

He pleaded guilty to the instant offense in July 2022.

Crider’s federal sentence will be served after he is released from his current term of imprisonment in Shelby County, where he was sentenced by Shelby County Common Pleas Court to 30 months for spitting on a corrections officer knowing he was hepatitis C positive.

Crider was in pre-trial detention for the instant offense at the time of that assault, according to court records.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods. Through the violent-crime reduction program, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Sandra Kirian
3d ago

8 years 🧐😳🙄🤷‍♀️, That’s IT 🤬🤬?!!! Seriously!! What about time for the stolen Vehicle or Time enhancement for previous Felony Convictions 🧐🤔🙄🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤬🤬🤬🤬!!! This isn’t anything more than a spanking from your parents. This dude needs life without parole period!!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

UD Public Safety seeking information on recent motorcycle theft

The University of Dayton (UD) Department of Public Safety is looking for information regarding a reported motorcycle theft from a parking lot on campus, according to a spokesperson with UD Public Safety. Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, the registered owner of a black Kawasaki motorcycle reported to Public Safety that...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Officer-involved shooting reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police have confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting this morning at 720 Selma Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at Selma and East Street. Officers responded following a report of a man...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton SWAT called to city address after brief police pursuit; Arrest made

DAYTON — A short pursuit early Friday morning that prompted a Dayton SWAT callout ended in the arrest of one man on a charge of obstructing official business. The standoff and arrest from a house in the 300 block of Linwood Street developed after people who were in a vehicle that fled from police during a joint auto theft suppression operation ended up going into the house, a Dayton police public information officer said.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD CONTINUES TO SEEK LEADS IN WEEKEND SHOOTING DEATH

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police are still seeking information about the city’s latest fatal shooting. Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street and found 33-year-old Nicholas Lakes dead at the scene. The only information on the suspected shooter is that the person was wearing a mask, dressed in red, and fled to the east. Lakes had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in two separate drug-dealing cases two weeks from today. Police would like to hear from anyone who can help with the shooting investigation.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bond set at $8.2 million for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping

Bond was set at more than $8 million for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Bush to serve a minimum of 75 years

The first defendant to stand trial for the Nov. 27, 2019, murders of Caleb Chamberlain and Anthony Scartz will have to serve 75 years before he is eligible for parole. Josia Bush, 19, appeared Thursday before Logan County Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig and was sentenced to consecutive life terms with a minimum of 15 year on two counts of complicity to murder; 11 years for one count of complicity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; 11 years on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and eight years on one count of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Sentencing for one count of complicity to kidnapping, a first-degree felony, was merged with the robbery sentence.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Police reports overdose, death

Oxford police reported one drug overdose, a catalytic converter theft, and the death of an unresponsive female last week. Officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn on College Corner Pike the morning of Nov. 4 for a suspected drug overdose. The subject was conscious upon arrival and transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. Suspected crystal meth was collected at the scene by Police.
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua man sentenced on child endangering

TROY – Selemani Said, 39, of Piqua was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 28, on one count of second-degree felony child endangering and one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Said was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years with a maximum of six years for the child endangering...
PIQUA, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville

Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy