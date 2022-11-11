Stolen pink revolver gets felon 8 years in prison, U.S. Attorney’s office says

DAYTON — A 29-year-old convicted felon from Dayton was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 8 years in prison for illegally possessing a pink revolver he stole in 2021.

Timothy Crider stole the firearm and a gold Jaguar from a victim in Dayton, the office of Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.

Dayton police responded to a suspected overdose at the intersection of Watts Street and Burkhart Avenue on March 13, 2021, where they discovered Crider in the stolen car. He was the subject of a warrant for grand theft auto and theft of a firearm, specifically the revolve, according to court documents.

Officers discovered the handgun under the driver’s seat, where Crider had been sitting. DNA lab reports confirmed his DNA on the weapon.

Crider has prior convictions for robbery resulting in injury and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Both are felonies and as a convicted felon, Crider is not allowed to possess firearms.

He pleaded guilty to the instant offense in July 2022.

Crider’s federal sentence will be served after he is released from his current term of imprisonment in Shelby County, where he was sentenced by Shelby County Common Pleas Court to 30 months for spitting on a corrections officer knowing he was hepatitis C positive.

Crider was in pre-trial detention for the instant offense at the time of that assault, according to court records.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods. Through the violent-crime reduction program, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders.

