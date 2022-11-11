The Vols needed a bounce-back game after last week’s loss to Georgia, and they got it against Missouri on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. It seemed like Tennessee was off to the races after the first drive, as the Vols’ defense forced a three and out for Mizzou then went 91 yards on seven plays for the game’s first touchdown — a Jabari Small scamper for 10 yards.

