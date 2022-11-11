ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Odds: Tennessee favored in a big way at South Carolina

Following Tennessee’s destruction of Missouri in the second half on Saturday, the Volunteers have been installed as massive road favorites this weekend at South Carolina. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is favored by a whopping 22 points over the Gamecocks. The Total has been set at 66 points. Tennessee covered...
Josh Heupel explains decision to score late against Missouri

After suffering the loss last week to No. 1 Georgia, Tennessee predictably fell just outside of the top four. Immediately following Alabama’s loss to LSU and Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame, Tennessee’s path forward became clear. Win out, do it convincingly, and everything should work itself out....
Tennessee vs. Colorado: How to watch

Tennessee basketball is set for its second game of the season, set to receive their first non-conference test today in Nashville. The Volunteers will face Colorado this afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, looking to improve to 2-0 on the year after beating Tennessee Tech on Monday night. It was a slow...
RECAP: Tennessee trounces Tigers, 66-24

The Vols needed a bounce-back game after last week’s loss to Georgia, and they got it against Missouri on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. It seemed like Tennessee was off to the races after the first drive, as the Vols’ defense forced a three and out for Mizzou then went 91 yards on seven plays for the game’s first touchdown — a Jabari Small scamper for 10 yards.
Tennessee vs. Missouri: Open Game Thread

It’s the final home game for Tennessee in 2022. The Volunteers are hoping to send this senior class out of Neyland one more time in style, looking to get past the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee is a 20 point favorite. CBS will have the call today at noon ET.
