Hurricane Ida hit our community in August 2021 causing many families to be displaced. Through efforts of many in our community who are working daily to repair and rebuild, slowly families are able to return. On November 8, Start Corporation had the joy of cutting a ribbon on a home which will bring the Perrault family home. “After living in fight or flight mode for over a year and having anxiety daily I’m so grateful to finally be home. Home. I haven’t been able to say that in over a year,” said Mrs. Perrault. This family of five evacuated for the storm and had no home to come back to. They lived in a hotel out of town for six months then moved to a state approved camper for the next nine months. Their first day back all they wanted to do was sit with their children, ages 20, 14 and seven, in a safe home.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO