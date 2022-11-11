ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund Launched

Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund has launched a second round to provide assistance for businesses still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Business grants of $5,000 are available as gap funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business. With $75,000 in total funds available, only 15 businesses that meet all criteria will be considered based on needs.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
COVINGTON, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Cane to host First on the Scene Training program

The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District announced it will host a First on the Scene Training program. “This program is designed to teach basic life saving maneuvers that the average person can use to save a life. When necessary, stopping bleeding, giving CPR and chest compressions, are some of the most beneficial things you can do to increase someone’s chance of survival before EMS arrives,” Bayou Cane Fire Protection District EMS Chief Toby Henry explained.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Crosswalk murals add new art to downtown Houma

In a collaboration between the Bayou Region Arts Council, the Houma Downtown Development Corporation and local artists Hans Geist and Kassie Voisin, downtown Houma has new murals appearing under foot!. Crosswalk murals are being added to the corners of Main Street and Church Street, and Main Street and Goode Street,...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Dr. John Bruce Steigner

Dr. John Bruce Steigner, MD, was born in Pennsylvania to John and Regina Steigner on October 31, 1942 and passed from this life in Houma, LA on November 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held in Houma, LA at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Fitness Court opens in Raceland

On Nov. 9, Ochsner Health, in partnership with the Lafourche Parish Government, held a ribbon cutting for the new Lafourche Fitness Court located at 4484 Highway 1 in Raceland. “We are so grateful to be a part of this addition to Lafourche Parish. This Fitness Court is another example of...
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Together We Are Bringing Families Home One At A Time

Hurricane Ida hit our community in August 2021 causing many families to be displaced. Through efforts of many in our community who are working daily to repair and rebuild, slowly families are able to return. On November 8, Start Corporation had the joy of cutting a ribbon on a home which will bring the Perrault family home. “After living in fight or flight mode for over a year and having anxiety daily I’m so grateful to finally be home. Home. I haven’t been able to say that in over a year,” said Mrs. Perrault. This family of five evacuated for the storm and had no home to come back to. They lived in a hotel out of town for six months then moved to a state approved camper for the next nine months. Their first day back all they wanted to do was sit with their children, ages 20, 14 and seven, in a safe home.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Central Lafourche Boys place sixth in Division I XC State Championship

The Central Lafourche Boys Cross Country team has placed sixth in the Division I State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:. 33. Benjamin Hodson – 16:41.8. 39. Samuel Hodson – 16:55.2. 43. Trevin Lebouef – 16:57.9. 44. Trayton Demei – 16:58.3...
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux

Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux, 93, a native of Jeanerette, LA and resident of Houma passed at 9:55pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30am Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by a memorial Mass at St. Anthony at 11:00am. A private burial will take place at a later date at Franklin Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Desperate times mean changes for citrus industry

(11/11/22) VIOLET, La. — The number of commercial citrus growers continues to dwindle in south Louisiana, and saltwater intrusion has made growing citrus in some areas all but impossible. For several years now, growers have been fighting what they say seems like a losing battle trying to slow the...
LOUISIANA STATE
txmusic.com

Cléoma Falcon, Queen of Cajun Music

In April 1928, a jewelry store owner named George Ber drove to New Orleans hoping to impress a team from Columbia Records that had arrived in search of homegrown talent. In the car with him were Cléoma Breaux and Joe Falcon, musicians who’d gained a local reputation performing at house parties and dance halls in Cajun country. Ber was convinced that if the two made a record, he could sell it.
ATLANTA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA

