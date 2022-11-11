Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund Launched
Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund has launched a second round to provide assistance for businesses still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Business grants of $5,000 are available as gap funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business. With $75,000 in total funds available, only 15 businesses that meet all criteria will be considered based on needs.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street announced 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners
Thibodaux Main Street announced the winners of the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! This year’s event broke previous records and hosted the most teams, the most dishes, and perhaps the largest crowd. The 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners:. Jambalaya/Pastalaya:. First place- Craig Webre for...
houmatimes.com
Local male runners compete in 2022 XC State Championship from area schools
Congratulations to two male runners who competed at Cross Country State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, as the only runners from their schools!
WDSU
Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
houmatimes.com
Bayou Cane to host First on the Scene Training program
The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District announced it will host a First on the Scene Training program. “This program is designed to teach basic life saving maneuvers that the average person can use to save a life. When necessary, stopping bleeding, giving CPR and chest compressions, are some of the most beneficial things you can do to increase someone’s chance of survival before EMS arrives,” Bayou Cane Fire Protection District EMS Chief Toby Henry explained.
houmatimes.com
Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!
Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center is coming to Southland Mall in Houma!. When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul,...
houmatimes.com
South Terrebonne, South Lafourche place in Boys Division II 2022 XC State Championship
South Terrebonne Boys have placed 14th and South Lafourche Boys have placed 15th in the Division II Cross Country State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these finishers from each school:. SOUTH TERREBONNE:. 23. Adam Gautreaux – 17:27.5. 84. Byron Gauche – 19:57.6. 85. Darby Authement...
houmatimes.com
Crosswalk murals add new art to downtown Houma
In a collaboration between the Bayou Region Arts Council, the Houma Downtown Development Corporation and local artists Hans Geist and Kassie Voisin, downtown Houma has new murals appearing under foot!. Crosswalk murals are being added to the corners of Main Street and Church Street, and Main Street and Goode Street,...
houmatimes.com
Dr. John Bruce Steigner
Dr. John Bruce Steigner, MD, was born in Pennsylvania to John and Regina Steigner on October 31, 1942 and passed from this life in Houma, LA on November 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held in Houma, LA at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Fitness Court opens in Raceland
On Nov. 9, Ochsner Health, in partnership with the Lafourche Parish Government, held a ribbon cutting for the new Lafourche Fitness Court located at 4484 Highway 1 in Raceland. “We are so grateful to be a part of this addition to Lafourche Parish. This Fitness Court is another example of...
houmatimes.com
Together We Are Bringing Families Home One At A Time
Hurricane Ida hit our community in August 2021 causing many families to be displaced. Through efforts of many in our community who are working daily to repair and rebuild, slowly families are able to return. On November 8, Start Corporation had the joy of cutting a ribbon on a home which will bring the Perrault family home. “After living in fight or flight mode for over a year and having anxiety daily I’m so grateful to finally be home. Home. I haven’t been able to say that in over a year,” said Mrs. Perrault. This family of five evacuated for the storm and had no home to come back to. They lived in a hotel out of town for six months then moved to a state approved camper for the next nine months. Their first day back all they wanted to do was sit with their children, ages 20, 14 and seven, in a safe home.
houmatimes.com
Central Lafourche Boys place sixth in Division I XC State Championship
The Central Lafourche Boys Cross Country team has placed sixth in the Division I State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:. 33. Benjamin Hodson – 16:41.8. 39. Samuel Hodson – 16:55.2. 43. Trevin Lebouef – 16:57.9. 44. Trayton Demei – 16:58.3...
houmatimes.com
Vandebilt Catholic Boys XC places third in Division II 2022 XC State Championship
The Vandebilt Catholic Boys Cross Country team has placed third in the Division II State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
houmatimes.com
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux, 93, a native of Jeanerette, LA and resident of Houma passed at 9:55pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30am Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by a memorial Mass at St. Anthony at 11:00am. A private burial will take place at a later date at Franklin Cemetery.
lsuagcenter.com
Desperate times mean changes for citrus industry
(11/11/22) VIOLET, La. — The number of commercial citrus growers continues to dwindle in south Louisiana, and saltwater intrusion has made growing citrus in some areas all but impossible. For several years now, growers have been fighting what they say seems like a losing battle trying to slow the...
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras season military krewe has a new parade of its own: Hail Legion of Mars!
Named for the Roman god of war, the Legion of Mars Carnival krewe was founded 10 years ago by combat veterans to honor people who have served in the military and civilian first responders. The patriotic krewe has since rolled in New Orleans as part of the Krewe of ALLA...
txmusic.com
Cléoma Falcon, Queen of Cajun Music
In April 1928, a jewelry store owner named George Ber drove to New Orleans hoping to impress a team from Columbia Records that had arrived in search of homegrown talent. In the car with him were Cléoma Breaux and Joe Falcon, musicians who’d gained a local reputation performing at house parties and dance halls in Cajun country. Ber was convinced that if the two made a record, he could sell it.
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade.
