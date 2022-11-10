Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
osubeavers.com
Beavers Set to Host Bushnell on Tuesday
THE GAME: Oregon State will host Bushnell Tuesday at 8 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon, with Ann Schatz and Eldridge Recasner i on the call. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: There...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Ranked 25th By AP
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is ranked 25th in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, which were released on Sunday. It is the second time the Beavers have been ranked this season, following a No. 24 spot on Oct. 30. Oregon State is coming off a 38-10 victory over...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
osubeavers.com
Mitchell Wins, Beavs Place Fourth in Historic Regional Performance
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – Kaylee Mitchell became Oregon State's first regional champion to lead the Beavers to their best finish at the NCAA West Regionals in school history. The Beavs placed fourth with a school record-low of 150 points, both marking the best in OSU history at the event....
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down Rattlers, Start Season 2-0
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season 2-0, as the Beavers took down Florida A&M 60-43 Friday evening at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno scored all of his 15 points in the second half. Jordan Pope posted double-figures for the second-straight game, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
osubeavers.com
Beavs Carve Up California
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team churned 362 total yards on the way to a 38-10 win over California on Saturday night. With the win, the Beavers improved their record to 7-3 and 4-3 in Pac-12 play. Ben Gulbranson tossed for 137 yards on 15 completions and...
osubeavers.com
Home Opener Set for Sunday
11/13 Linfield – 2 p.m. 11/13 Clackamas – 2 p.m. 125 #10 Brandon Kaylor RSo. 141 #23 Cleveland Belton RJr. 165 #27 Matthew Olguin RSo. 174 Mason Christiansen So. • Oregon State welcomes in-state opposition when Clackamas and Linfield come to Gill Coliseum on Sunday afternoon for a tri-meet.
osubeavers.com
Attacking Struggles Cost Beavs At Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. – Hitting .000 in the match, the Oregon State volleyball team was unable to overcome costly offensive errors, falling in straight sets (25-12, 25-17, 25-13) to Colorado on Saturday evening at the CU Events Center. Inna Balyko was the only Beaver (7-19, 2-14 Pac-12) student-athlete in double...
Comments / 0