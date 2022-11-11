Read full article on original website
G20 summit 2022 live: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address world leaders as crucial summit begins
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit.
SFGate
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
SFGate
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
SFGate
‘My Son Used to Dream of Football, Now He Dreams of Hand Grenades’
KYIV – Amid hundreds of joyous civilians pouring onto the streets of Kherson to welcome the soldiers who liberated them from Russian occupation, there is a man named Mykhailo. A former soldier whose son has been serving in an elite unit in the Ukrainian military since 2016, Mykhailo –...
SFGate
Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
SFGate
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks as hot inflation, global slowdown take toll
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, the first contraction in a year as cooling global growth and higher import costs took a toll on household consumption and business activity.
