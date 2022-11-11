ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards at annual dinner

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWShE_0j6eidGw00

Mizick Miller & Company was named the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce 's business of the year on Thursday evening.

Others honored at the chamber's 97th annual awards dinner at the Loft at Pickwick Place, according to Averee Richardson, the chamber's executive director, were:

Citizen of the year: Mary Lee Minor .

Volunteer of the year: Doug Foght.

Entrepreneur of the year: Katie Butler of Salon Ooh La-La.

Young professional of the year: Brenton Potter of The Tattoo Factory.

Organization of the year: Bucyrus Backpack Program .

Posthumous citizen of the year: Dr. Larry Leone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mhoy_0j6eidGw00

The event had a better turnout than expected, Richardson said, "which we love." More than 170 people attended.

"We're just really excited to have so many people under one roof, especially post-COVID," she said as the event got started. "It's going to be a really good night to connect and enjoy each other's company and celebrate the year."

Speakers at the event included Richardson; Veronica Hildreth, chamber board president; Jeff Reser, Bucyrus mayor; Dr. Curt Gingrich of OhioHealth; Becky Chapman, chamber assistant director; Claudia Spiegel of North Central Ohio Media Group; Kim Winkle and Shellie Burgin of Avita Health System, and Alexa Kamenik of ARK Realty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMZ9d_0j6eidGw00

"Tonight is all about celebrating the wins that we've have over the past year and looking forward to the next year, what we're going to do better, what we're going to build off of," Richardson said. "But mostly, it's to celebrate."

Nominations for the awards were collected from Crawford County residents beginning in August and September, according to the chamber news release. These nominations were whittled down to three finalists in each category by a committee of volunteers. Award winners also were selected by the committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpqwW_0j6eidGw00

Awards finalists were: citizen of the year, Kaye Pifer and Jessie Furner; volunteer of the year, Nate Harvey and Jim Rinker; entrepreneur of the year finalists, James Patrick and Tim Wagner; young professional of the year, Connor Teters and Emma Crawford; organization of the year, Avita Health System and Bucyrus Bicentennial Committee; and business of the year, Norton's Flowers and the Pickwick Place.

The chamber also presented a recognition of heroism award to Kaye Pifer, owner of Kaye & Co. Salon, for her heroism in saving several pets from a neighbor's burning home earlier this year.

This year’s theme was Boots & Brews. The event also included a “Chili Round Up” food drive. Items collected will be distributed to students through the Bucyrus Backpack Program.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wA1WB_0j6eidGw00

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards at annual dinner

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Galion Inquirer

Crawford Co. Veterans Hall of Fame to induct seven into Class of ‘22

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On Friday, November 11, 2022 the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame will induct seven veterans into the Class of 2022. The ceremony will be held at Bucyrus High School at 7PM on that day. The speaker will be David A. Riedel Lieutenant Colonel United States Marine Corps retired. The county high school bands will play various numbers along with other speakers.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
10TV

Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday. The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
GAHANNA, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished

The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8

Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
LIMA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus

Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police Department release information about officer involved shooting

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker provided the following update on the officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon:. At approximately 4:35 pm Friday, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were involved in a shootout with an armed suspect. No local citizens, officers, or the suspect were injured. The suspect is in custody.
BUCYRUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Triplicate: Local bowler rolls three consecutive 300 games

Redskin Lanes attracts perfect games. Last season, the Utica bowlers’ haven produced 27 reported 300 games in bowling leagues. Through October of this season, two 300s have been reported. That all changed Nov. 7 in Monday 4x4 play, when Trent Speer rolled a triplicate … three consecutive 300 games...
UTICA, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy