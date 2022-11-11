Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards at annual dinner

Mizick Miller & Company was named the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce 's business of the year on Thursday evening.

Others honored at the chamber's 97th annual awards dinner at the Loft at Pickwick Place, according to Averee Richardson, the chamber's executive director, were:

● Citizen of the year: Mary Lee Minor .

● Volunteer of the year: Doug Foght.

● Entrepreneur of the year: Katie Butler of Salon Ooh La-La.

● Young professional of the year: Brenton Potter of The Tattoo Factory.

● Organization of the year: Bucyrus Backpack Program .

● Posthumous citizen of the year: Dr. Larry Leone.

The event had a better turnout than expected, Richardson said, "which we love." More than 170 people attended.

"We're just really excited to have so many people under one roof, especially post-COVID," she said as the event got started. "It's going to be a really good night to connect and enjoy each other's company and celebrate the year."

Speakers at the event included Richardson; Veronica Hildreth, chamber board president; Jeff Reser, Bucyrus mayor; Dr. Curt Gingrich of OhioHealth; Becky Chapman, chamber assistant director; Claudia Spiegel of North Central Ohio Media Group; Kim Winkle and Shellie Burgin of Avita Health System, and Alexa Kamenik of ARK Realty.

"Tonight is all about celebrating the wins that we've have over the past year and looking forward to the next year, what we're going to do better, what we're going to build off of," Richardson said. "But mostly, it's to celebrate."

Nominations for the awards were collected from Crawford County residents beginning in August and September, according to the chamber news release. These nominations were whittled down to three finalists in each category by a committee of volunteers. Award winners also were selected by the committee.

Awards finalists were: citizen of the year, Kaye Pifer and Jessie Furner; volunteer of the year, Nate Harvey and Jim Rinker; entrepreneur of the year finalists, James Patrick and Tim Wagner; young professional of the year, Connor Teters and Emma Crawford; organization of the year, Avita Health System and Bucyrus Bicentennial Committee; and business of the year, Norton's Flowers and the Pickwick Place.

The chamber also presented a recognition of heroism award to Kaye Pifer, owner of Kaye & Co. Salon, for her heroism in saving several pets from a neighbor's burning home earlier this year.

This year’s theme was Boots & Brews. The event also included a “Chili Round Up” food drive. Items collected will be distributed to students through the Bucyrus Backpack Program.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce presents awards at annual dinner