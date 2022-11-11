Portland police ask the public to help locate Jarrid Bailey Huber after releasing him.Portland police are asking the public to help located a known anarchist who failed to turn himself into law enforcement on arson and other charges. Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, of Damascus, is a white male, slightly over 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. Police made the unusual decision to release Huber's mug shot Sunday, Nov. 13, to help the public identify him. "If anyone sees Huber they're asked not to approach but call 911 right away. If anyone has information about Huber that is not time...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO