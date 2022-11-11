Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Man sentenced to prison for SE Portland blow torch attack
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man who attacked and attempted to rob a Portland DoorDash driver with a blow torch has been sentenced to prison less than a month after the assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s Office said the incident happened...
kptv.com
Portland police sergeant talks about hiring challenges the bureau is facing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues. According to the police bureau’s 2021 Annual Report, 42 sworn officers retired that year, and 58 more chose to leave...
Election night 'anarchist' wanted on arson-related charges
Portland police ask the public to help locate Jarrid Bailey Huber after releasing him.Portland police are asking the public to help located a known anarchist who failed to turn himself into law enforcement on arson and other charges. Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, of Damascus, is a white male, slightly over 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. Police made the unusual decision to release Huber's mug shot Sunday, Nov. 13, to help the public identify him. "If anyone sees Huber they're asked not to approach but call 911 right away. If anyone has information about Huber that is not time...
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
kptv.com
‘Hopefully the peace comes back’: Deadly SE Portland shooting leaves neighbors tired, afraid
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in the Portland Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Protesters upset Starbucks union organizer fired
Demonstrators gathered outside a Northwest Portland Starbucks on Saturday to protest the firing of a union organizing shift leader.
kptv.com
2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
Woman charged with bias crime after allegedly spitting on, attacking TriMet employee
A 41-year-old woman was charged with bias crimes this week after allegedly spitting on and punching a TriMet transit employee, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney. Nicole Anne Hileman is accused of starting an argument Wednesday on a MAX train near Southeast Bybee Boulevard. A TriMet safety supervisor was...
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
kptv.com
2 Salem schools threatened on messaging app, police to increase security Monday
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people in Salem reported on Sunday that they received messages on a social messaging app alleging threats against two area schools for Monday, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 3:30 p.m., several people reported they’d received messages on Snapchat about threats to Parrish...
kptv.com
Gresham police searching for suspects who stole vehicle with cat inside
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following a carjacking early Monday morning. At about 4:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at Southeast 209th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. Police said the victim reported two men, one with a gun, took his vehicle at gunpoint.
KATU.com
Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
Police release video explaining successful September search for 7-year-old Portland girl
In a video released by Portland Police Saturday, the bureau breaks down the process of finding the 7-year-old girl who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in September. The girl, Yamilet Martinez, was asleep the whole time until police found her less than a block...
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
kptv.com
Clark County man shot after family dispute over car
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot Sunday afternoon in North Clark County after a family dispute. Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies and Battle Ground Police Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road at about 3:30 p.m. Todd Spencer, age 66, called 911 and said he shot a 30-year-old man.
kptv.com
2 arrested after exchange of gunfire with officers in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested, and another got away after a shooting with officers in Salem on Saturday night, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to attempted carjacking at 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. When they were investigating, they saw a stolen vehicle taken in a previous carjacking at 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.
'We're still living with the pain' | Portland family pleads for answers in unsolved homicide 7 years later
PORTLAND, Ore — On Nov. 11, 2015 Laray William Seamster, 26, was shot multiples times near North Vancouver Avenue and Fargo Street in North Portland. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Seven years later his murder remains unsolved — with no...
Charges dismissed against Portland teens accused in Mt. Tabor fire spree
All charges have been dismissed against two 18-year-olds accused of setting a rash of fires in Mt. Tabor Park during the height of the summer fire season. Prosecutors failed to meet a deadline to present a case to a grand jury against Malik Hares and Samuel Perkins, who were accused of intentionally setting at least 36 fires on the forested slopes of the hilltop park between July 15 and Sept. 9.
D.B. Cooper expert: New evidence points to person of interest in unsolved case
A simple black necktie may be the smoking gun to solving a mystery that has fascinated the country for 50 years: who is D.B. Cooper and what happened to him?
