Marla Sands
3d ago
The max prison time is only 5 years??? That is nothing for the cruelty involved in dog fighting and killing. Our laws need to be much stronger to protect God’s creatures, innocent animals.
WTOP
Footage of Md. road rage shooting released
Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
Virginia man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Fairfax County charged
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with two felonies after fatally shooting a neighbor's dog during an argument near an apartment complex in Centreville, Virginia, officials said. The two neighbors were in the breezeway of an apartment complex with their respective dogs in the 5100 block...
Bay Net
Calvert Man Convicted Of 2001 Murder Loses Bid To Reduce Sentence
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Ancil Tony Hamrick, convicted in 2001 of a brutal Calvert County murder, has lost his bid to have his sentence reduced. Hamrick had argued that his sentence was illegal because his convictions for first degree murder and burglary should have been treated as the same offense.
Man stabbed, robbed on Metrobus Monday afternoon, faces life-threatening injuries
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man riding a Metrobus Monday afternoon is now fighting for his life after he was allegedly stabbed and robbed on his trip, according to police. The bus was traveling on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George’s County....
Montgomery County police close 100% of murder cases through October
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — In his three years as chief and 37 in the Montgomery County Police Department, Chief Marcus Jones says he's never seen a year like this one. "This is something that I've not seen during the course of my career this late in the year," said Chief Jones. "I'm very proud of the men and women of this department for their work."
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Aliyah Lasha Thomas, age 27 of Great Mills, threw a plastic tissue container at the victim, striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where a folded dollar bill was located on her person containing suspected cocaine. Thomas was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Possession of CDS While Confined.
Police: Man who entered home fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax
A man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax County that police believe was done in self-defense.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
Bay Net
Felon Arrested With Loaded Stolen Firearm During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 7 at 11:27 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway at Alameda Avenue after observing a headlight out on a vehicle. The driver did not initially stop the car and continued driving for nearly half a...
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Police: Man stabbed to death in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 500 block of Riggs Road NE Friday evening for a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers located a man stabbed. They confirmed Saturday that the man is 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer and that he has since died.
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Make Arrest After Search Warrant Finds Drugs, Cash, Unregistered Guns
ODENTON, Md. — On November 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Western District Tactical Patrol Unit & Western District Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane in Odenton. During the search, detectives recovered:. One unregistered rifle.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
