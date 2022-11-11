ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestville, MD

Comments / 10

Marla Sands
3d ago

The max prison time is only 5 years??? That is nothing for the cruelty involved in dog fighting and killing. Our laws need to be much stronger to protect God’s creatures, innocent animals.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Footage of Md. road rage shooting released

Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Assault- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Aliyah Lasha Thomas, age 27 of Great Mills, threw a plastic tissue container at the victim, striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where a folded dollar bill was located on her person containing suspected cocaine. Thomas was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Possession of CDS While Confined.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Police: Man stabbed to death in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 500 block of Riggs Road NE Friday evening for a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers located a man stabbed. They confirmed Saturday that the man is 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer and that he has since died.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy