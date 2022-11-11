LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Monday, November 14th. The unit will start their investigations at 9:00 a.m. on the west bound access road of the 4800 block of South Loop 289. The Slide Road exit for the westbound main lanes of the South Loop will be closed. Westbound traffic from Quaker Avenue on the access road will be diverted eastbound onto 67th Street. South bound traffic on Utica Avenue will be turned back north at the access road. The parking lot driveways that feed out on to the westbound access road will be closed between 67th Street and just to the west of Utica Avenue.

