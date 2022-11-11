Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Monday
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Monday, November 14th. The unit will start their investigations at 9:00 a.m. on the west bound access road of the 4800 block of South Loop 289. The Slide Road exit for the westbound main lanes of the South Loop will be closed. Westbound traffic from Quaker Avenue on the access road will be diverted eastbound onto 67th Street. South bound traffic on Utica Avenue will be turned back north at the access road. The parking lot driveways that feed out on to the westbound access road will be closed between 67th Street and just to the west of Utica Avenue.
KCBD
4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a four-vehicle crash on the northeast access road of North Loop 289 and Slide Road. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. The vehicles involved are a silver Dodge Ram, tan Cadillac, silver Toyota Tundra, and a black Chevy.
KCBD
Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
KCBD
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Truck hits parked car, house before driving off
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A family was awoken by the sounds of crash out their front door early Friday morning. A white truck crashed into a car and the home of Brenna Wiles. No one was harmed, but it did cause extensive damage to one of...
Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit
The Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, released new information Wednesday about the theft of his law enforcement unit, which happened Tuesday afternoon.
KCBD
Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7. At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
KCBD
Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
KCBD
Few light wintry showers possible
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front moves through the South Plains area this morning. Lubbock area temperatures generally will peak around midday, and then gradually fall through the afternoon. Also falling, potentially, rain drops and snow flakes. Sprinkles and even a few snowflakes may fall in and near Lubbock...
KCBD
Colder weather to remain through the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear skies and cold temperatures again overnight for all the South Plains. Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the region will experience lows from 20 to 28 degrees. Tuesday will be less windy, sunny, and slightly warmer...
KCBD
Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure our community’s men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Thelma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pocket pittie. Thelma is very outgoing and energetic. She would love someone to play outside with. Thelma is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
KCBD
TTU School of Music presents IGNITE! at the Buddy Holly Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - THE TEXAS TECH SCHOOL OF MUSIC INVITES YOU TO IGNITE! A fast-paced performance featuring the diversity, energy, and artistry of the Texas Tech School of Music. THE CONCERT WILL BE a transient showcase of various ensembles such as the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Mariachi Los...
KCBD
Anton mourning loss of football coach Matthew Hoover
ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Anton is mourning the loss of football coach Matthew Hoover, found dead at his home on Saturday. Anton ISD Superintendent John York issued this statement:. “It is with great sadness that I share with you that earlier today, Saturday November 12, Coach Matthew Hoover was found...
KCBD
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Lubbock Titans 1 Austin Harmony 0 (Forfeit) Waco Eagle Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 12) Greenville Christian vs. Christ The King (Saturday, Nov. 12)
KCBD
Texas Tech leads Kansas 27-21 into 3rd Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech returns home this Saturday to face Kansas for its second-to-last game of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. with broadcast coverage provided by Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Courtney Lyle will have the play-by-play duties alongside analyst...
KCBD
Red Raiders move up to No. 23 in AP Top 25 rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech has moved up two spots to No. 23 in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 after beginning the season with a pair of 24-point home wins over Northwestern State and Texas Southern last week. The No. 23-ranked Red Raiders (2-0) are...
KCBD
End Zone Team of the Week: Whitharral Panthers
WHITHARRAL, TX (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating the Silverton Owls Friday by a final score of 46-0. The Panthers faced the Owls week three of the regular season in Silverton but came up short 34-30. The Panthers were more than...
Comments / 0