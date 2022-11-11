ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Deputy injured when pickup, cruiser collide

By Fremont News-Messenger
FREMONT — A Sandusky County Sheriff's Deputy was injured Thursday when a pickup failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the deputy's cruiser at an intersection in Green Creek Township.

According to a news release from the Ohio Highway Patrol, a teal 1995 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Trent Burtch, 23, of Fremont, was southbound on Township Road 224 when he failed to yield at a stop sign at County Road 213 and was struck by an eastbound 2018 Ford Explorer Cruiser driven by Deputy Matthew Ray. The crash was reported at 4:34 p.m.

Ray, who was on duty at the time, suffered minor injures, according to a highway patrol dispatcher, and was transported to ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont.

Burtch, who was not wearing a seatbelt, did not report any injuries, the patrol said.

Burtch was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and failure to wear a safety belt.

The crash is still under investigation, the patrol said.

The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Sandusky County EMS, Clyde Fire Department, Madison Motors, and Ash Towing.

