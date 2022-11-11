Read full article on original website
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Kait 8
A church is nearly done with rebuilding after tornado
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - East Side Baptist Church in Trumann is almost ready to open its doors again after damage from a tornado. On Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-2 tornado hit Trumann and East Side Baptist Church was in the path of the tornado’s destruction. The tornado left the...
Kait 8
JPD investigates catalytic converter theft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers are investigating after someone stole a catalytic converter off a box truck. According to a JPD incident report, an officer was called to 5801 Krueger Drive B for a theft that had already happened. Michael Reynolds with Tiemann Industrial told police that someone...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
Kait 8
Employees pepper sprayed during robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to Jonesboro Police Department officers employees at JCPenney were pepper sprayed during a Sunday evening robbery. Jonesboro police are on the scene at JCPenney, 3000 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro where the robbery took place. According to police, there is an unknown number of suspects....
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
A-State to induct new members into ROTC Hall of Heroes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Department of Military Science at Arkansas State University will induct three new members into the ROTC Hall of Heroes during a Saturday morning ceremony. The three to be honored at the Cooper Alumni Center on Nov. 12 will be retired Col. Anthony (Tony) Bell,...
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie jailed as part of massive federal drug, guns raids
A large federal arrest operation in Arkansas Wednesday included a nationally recognized recording artist.
Kait 8
Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight. On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.
Kait 8
Blytheville mayoral race heads to a runoff
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2 Blytheville mayoral candidates will face again next month. The Mississippi County Election Commission certified the votes Monday afternoon and confirmed a runoff between Melisa R. Logan and John Mayberry. Logan got 43% of the vote, while Mayberry got 22% during Tuesday night’s election. After...
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization gives meals to community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA held a thanksgiving lunch at Parker Park Community Center on Saturday, Nov 12. Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said the lunch was an opportunity to give those who may not have family around, a reason to enjoy thanksgiving food. “When you don’t have family...
kasu.org
After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Worker, 64, dies in horror death plunge accident at rice milling factory after losing his footing
A WORKER plunged to his death in a horrific accident at a rice milling factory after slipping on a piece of machinery. Police are investigating the 64-year-old’s death which happened shortly after 5am on Wednesday. Sally Smith, the public information officer for the Jonesboro Police Department in Arkansas, said...
Kait 8
Lit’l Bita Christmas brings shoppers and vendors together
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the 36th time, Christmas has shown up a little early for shoppers in Jonesboro. Lit’l Bita Christmas was held at the First National Bank Arena at Arkansas State University. The event came from the mind of former Arkansas State coach Bill Templeton, who wanted...
Kait 8
College students launch rockets for science
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – They often say, “it’s not rocket science,” but for students at a Northeast Arkansas college, that saying was taken literally. Lyon College sophomores Taylor Mitchell, Braden Glenn, and Katherine Hunter have been blasting off this semester as part of their rocket research program, according to a Thursday, Nov. 10 news release.
