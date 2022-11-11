Nick Jonas Delights Fans With Adorable Photo With Priyanka Chopra and Their Daughter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying being new parents to their baby daughter, Malti, and although the couple is quite private, they occasionally share a glimpse into their home life.

The 30-year-old singer and actor just posted one of these rare personal photos, sharing a love-filled moment with his family on social media.

The photo, which Jonas only captioned with a red heart, shows the "Close" singer staring lovingly at his wife and daughter, as Chopra lies next to him holding Malti up above her.

As you might expect, everyone loved the post, with friends like celebrity men's groomer Marissa Machado, private chef Sami Udell, and singer and producer Ryan Tedder all leaving sweet messages or emojis in response.

Many fans felt the same way, with one person commenting, "The way Nick is looking at Priyanka and the baby😍."

"Beautiful family picture ❤️," another wrote.

Chopra shared the same photo on her Instagram profile as well, adding the caption, "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿."

Chopra just got back from a trip to India in partnership with UNICEF. She shared a lot about her journey on social media, speaking up about the need for education in India and equal opportunity for boys and girls.

The 40-year-old actress and activist shared a video showcasing two young girls' struggles to get an education while supporting their families.

She wrote, "One of the groups of teenagers I met didn’t get the opportunity to start their education when one is supposed to, only because they were girls. But their perseverance paid off and at the age of 12 and 14 they’re now learning how to read and write through the UNICEF supported initiative, Adolescent Development and Empowerment (ADE) which focuses on 10,000 such girls in the state. These two girls are financially supporting their families by working as domestic workers before and after school, yet their zeal to learn is incredible."