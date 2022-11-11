ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell Police arrest one of two suspects in Election Night assault

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
HOPEWELL - Hopewell Police have a suspect in custody in connection with the shooting of a city man Election Night.

Raekwon Hall, 24, of Hopewell has been charged with robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit robbery and several related and weapons charges, police said in an email Thursday night. He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

A second suspect is still at large.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Danville and Stonewall streets. Police said the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two men. One got in the car and reportedly pistol-whipped him while the other assaulted him from outside the car. The suspects also reportedly took the victim’s wallet and jewelry.

During the altercation, one or two shots were allegedly fired.

Police said the victim is expected to physically recover from his injuries.

The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

