Veterans Day: Boys to men

They came to us as middle school boys, just entering the sixth grade. As a bonus, their mom came with them and volunteered to be our substitute teacher when we were away.

Their names are Franklin and Ben Bogle. Like all the boys in the middle school Sunday school class we taught for many years, they changed radically over the three years we spent with them. Boys are physically and emotionally behind girls at this age. My wife, Carla, sometimes reflecting on the behavior of her spouse, suggests this maturity gap is never fully bridged.

But Franklin and Ben were well-trained by their mother, Kristie. They were respectful, courteous, engaged, and considerate of others − a joy to know and to teach.

Franklin ended up at Appalachian State University where he earned a degree in English and did additional study in composition. Like me, he enjoys stringing words and thoughts together, conveying a message that is sometimes interesting, sometimes important, and sometimes both. I am proud to say he is now teaching English and composition at Gaston College while using his spare time pursuing an emerging career as a writer.

Ben went to North Carolina State University and became an ROTC student. Upon graduation he was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and has completed infantry training and a pre-ranger course at Fort Benning, Georgia. He plans to enroll in the Army’s rigorous Ranger School in January.

Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, the day set aside to acknowledge and express gratitude for all who have served in our military services and those, like Ben, who are now serving. I will celebrate this year by attending a ceremony at the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.

My company commander in Vietnam, retired U.S. Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey will be the keynote speaker. Barry will remind us of the enormous sacrifice of the American Doughboys in our first world war. Virtually all who served were draftees. Rushed into service with little experience, they marched into deep trenches in proximity of the Kaiser’s Army in France, where they fought intense battles nearly constantly.

In just six months over 116,000 were killed and many more were wounded in action. But the valor of these young Americans combined with the determination of the Allied forces soon brought an end to the war.

In a poignant scene at an Army hospital during the war, the great Army General Joseph J. Pershing met with one of his wounded soldiers. The young man apologized for failing to salute his superior officer. When General Pershing saw the private had lost his arm at the shoulder, he saluted and said, “No, it is I who should salute you.” Returning to his car, the man known for hardened battle toughness and courage put his head in his hands and wept.

The Korean Memorial, which is near the World War I site, proclaims in huge letters, “Freedom is not free.” Great military leaders like Gens. McCaffrey and Pershing know the cost of freedom is the precious blood of those who stand boldly against our nation’s enemies.

Let’s remember them all on this Veterans Day and every day. In our church service on Sunday mornings, we always pray for those currently serving in the military. Grateful for their service and sacrifice, we ask God to keep them safe.

We say each of their names aloud as we pray for: Brett Boyd, Eric Cooper, Mae Dodd, Brian Hanna, Tyler Hearn, Andrew Lambert, Luke Saylors, Liam Overby, Ryan Wallace, and, now, with tears of pride in my eyes, I will also say, Ben Bogle!

And “God bless America!”

Michael K. McMahan, an Army captain in Vietnam, was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action on Nov. 6, 1968; the Bronze Star; The Air Medal for aerial assaults into known enemy territory; and, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He resides in Gastonia and is a regular contributor to The Gaston Gazette.