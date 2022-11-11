Largo, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Largo.
The Universal Academy HS soccer team will have a game with Indian Rocks Christian School on November 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
Universal Academy HS
Indian Rocks Christian School
November 11, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Boys Soccer
The Universal Academy HS soccer team will have a game with Indian Rocks Christian School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Universal Academy HS
Indian Rocks Christian School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
