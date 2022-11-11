ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Eldorado High School soccer team will have a game with Hug High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Eldorado High School
Hug High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
2022 NIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo projected to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Las Vegas AP correspondent Robert Macy dies at 85

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Retired Las Vegas correspondent Robert Macy of The Associated Press has died at age 85. He covered entertainment, crime and sports in Sin City over the course of two decades. Macy’s family says he died in hospice early Friday following a brief illness. During his time in Las Vegas, Macy interviewed over 200 celebrities and developed personal friendships with more than a few. Macy began his AP career in 1971 as a writer for the news cooperative’s bureau in Kansas City, Missouri. Macy retired from AP in 2000 and the following year was inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Big Country News

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

POCATELLO - Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
POCATELLO, ID
Fox5 KVVU

Influx of couples hoping to marry in Las Vegas on 11/11/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Marriage License Bureau says it has seen a surge in couples visiting its office in hopes of getting married on 11/11/22. The marriage license bureau said in a news release that “couples have been lined up around the corner to get their marriage license over the past two days.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Boulder City is dimming lights to draw in dark sky tourism

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City is hoping to gain a new kind of tourism by limiting light pollution. The city by the Hoover Dam y is using $1.9 million in federal grant money to dim street lights, city building lights and lights at parks. “This pot of money...
BOULDER CITY, NV
jguru.com

Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas

What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Fremont Street will be rocking in the new year in Vegas

Fremont Street in Las Vegas will celebrate the New Year with a splashy music party, the NYE Time of Your Life Festival. Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers featuring Julian Marley, the Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team and DJ Skribble will be among the live performers on the street's three permanent stages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Sunday. Around 11:25 a.m., a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Move into this massive Las Vegas estate in The Ridges

Las Vegas is home to many luxurious master-planned communities, ones that offer the highest-quality homes, amenities and spectacular views of the valley and its surroundings. (One thing you quickly learn about buying homes here: Views come at a premium.) One of the best examples of these is The Ridges in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy