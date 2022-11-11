Bellevue, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Last weekend, while trying to stay the course during a power outage, the kids and I packed up our book report, history notes and rechargeable batteries to the Lynnwood Library to use their lights, Wi-Fi, outlets and heater. We had friends charging up at their hockey practices and others just resorting to candles for the homework that couldn’t wait. I got sentimental about community and the places that we meet and count on for more than just books or sports or the occasional carpool or playdate. This is likely fueled by the uneven sand levels on the hourglass these days, illustrated by driver’s licenses, college tours and high school decisions to be made for the baby in the family.

