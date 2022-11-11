ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Henderson.

The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Green Valley High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Western High School
Green Valley High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Faith Lutheran High School soccer team will have a game with Galena High School on November 11, 2022, 12:00:00.

Faith Lutheran High School
Galena High School
November 11, 2022
12:00:00
2022 NIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs

The Sparks High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Gorman Catholic High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Sparks High School
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

High School Soccer PRO

