Henderson, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Henderson.
The Western High School soccer team will have a game with Green Valley High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Western High School
Green Valley High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Faith Lutheran High School soccer team will have a game with Galena High School on November 11, 2022, 12:00:00.
Faith Lutheran High School
Galena High School
November 11, 2022
12:00:00
2022 NIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs
The Sparks High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Gorman Catholic High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Sparks High School
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
