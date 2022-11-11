ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in St. Petersburg.

The Northeast High School - St. Petersburg soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Boca Ciega High School soccer team will have a game with Hollins High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Boca Ciega High School
Hollins High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The St. Petersburg High School soccer team will have a game with Boca Ciega High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Pasco High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Indian Rocks Christian School soccer team will have a game with Clearwater Central Catholic High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Comments / 0

Community Policy