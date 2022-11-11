St. Petersburg, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in St. Petersburg.
The Northeast High School - St. Petersburg soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.
Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Boca Ciega High School soccer team will have a game with Hollins High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.
Boca Ciega High School
Hollins High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
