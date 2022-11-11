Sedro-Woolley, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Sedro-Woolley.
The Friday Harbor High School soccer team will have a game with Puget Sound Adventist Academy on November 11, 2022, 12:00:00.
Friday Harbor High School
Puget Sound Adventist Academy
November 11, 2022
12:00:00
2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
The Orcas Island High School soccer team will have a game with Evergreen High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Orcas Island High School
Evergreen High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
Comments / 0