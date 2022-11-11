ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonney Lake, WA

Shoreline, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bonney Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Peninsula High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bonney Lake High School
Peninsula High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
2022 Girls Soccer Playoffs

