ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater soccer team will have a game with Countryside High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
Countryside High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Wesley Chapel, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pasco High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
High School Soccer PRO

St. Petersburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pinellas Park High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast High School - St. Petersburg on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC News

A special celebration for a veteran’s life-changing moment

A retired air force technical sergeant Rahmeka Hopkins and her family were gifted a brand-new house in Lakeland, Florida, built by the non-profit Building Homes For Heroes. The house also allows Rahmeka’s to be closer to the crucial medical care she needs. With no more mortgage worries, Rahmeka and her family are focusing on making memories and traditions in the new home.Nov. 13, 2022.
LAKELAND, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

VITAS Moves to Downtown Lakeland to Better Serve Hospice Patients and Healthcare Providers

Those gathered for the ribbon-cutting event included (left to right): Dr. Ayanna Joseph, VITAS medical director; Austin Rumbley, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce member; Essie Robertson, VITAS director of market development; Faith Carr, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Business connections specialist; Anthony Cosma, VITAS regional director of market development; Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz; Deborah Totten, VITAS general manager; Capt. Shawn Hoobin, Lakeland Police Department; James Rogers, Jr., VITAS clinical general manager; Kerrie Luke, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Griffin-Gardner, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Hadley, VITAS director of admissions; Christopher Costello, VITAS team manager.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Miles for meals: Thousands run for a good cause in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)– Six thousand runners, 10,000 attendees, and 52 vendors came together for a three-day good sweat festival. “St. Pete Run Fest is the city’s official running event,” cofounder Ryan Jordan said. “It includes half marathon, 5k, 10k, a big kid’s race.” “Who gets up on Saturday to do this?,” Melissa Maguire asked. […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fighting hunger with good music, fun

The Farm, just north of Brooksville, is going all out this year to gather food to help area food banks. Harvest Fest, over a three-day weekend, brings 40 bands starting on Friday, Nov. 18, evening through Sunday, Nov. 20. The Farm is at 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Organizer Frank...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
995qyk.com

Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly

Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa girl found safe, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old girl from Tampa and police said she has since been found. The alert was issued Sunday and by Monday morning, police said she was found safe. No other information was provided, including what led up to...
TAMPA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy