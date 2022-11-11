ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Bartram Trail High School soccer team will have a game with Gulf Breeze High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Bartram Trail High School
Gulf Breeze High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Crestview High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Risk of severe weather for beach zones Tue AM

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather Tuesday morning for Baldwin county beaches eastward into extreme coastal zones of Escambia (FL) & Santa Rosa counties in the FL Panhandle. Primary threat damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Meanwhile for your...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics. The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

ECHS, WSN placed on failing schools list

Two Escambia County (Ala.) high schools are on the failing schools list, according to reports. According to Alabama Achieves’ website, Escambia County High School and W.S. Neal High School were placed on the November list. This is the fifth time ECHS has been placed on the failing schools list, according to reports.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

World’s Toughest Mudder being held

People from all over the globe are competing in the World’s Toughest Mudder (WTM) off Ewing Farm Road in Atmore today and tomorrow. The WTM is a 24-hour extreme endurance experience, where participants complete a 5-mile loop as many times as possible until Sunday at noon. The course is...
ATMORE, AL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE
thepulsepensacola.com

Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location

Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
SILVERHILL, AL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million

458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
