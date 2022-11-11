ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Columbus.

The Strongsville soccer team will have a game with Seton on November 11, 2022, 10:00:00.

Strongsville
Seton
November 11, 2022
10:00:00
2022 OHSAA Div I Girls Soccer Championship

The Ottawa-Glandorf High School soccer team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on November 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Ottawa-Glandorf High School
Cincinnati Country Day School
November 11, 2022
13:00:00
2022 OHSAA Div III Girls Soccer Championship

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Kickoff time for Ohio State Maryland game announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State now has a kickoff time against Maryland next Saturday. Kickoff is set at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will be on ABC. The Buckeyes will travel to Maryland for the penultimate game before hosting Michigan on Nov. 26. Ohio State is coming...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Former Buckeye turned in his helmet for a paint brush

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "All I do is paint shoes, customized shoes," Kato Mitchell said. His work has been hailed by football players and by LeBron James himself, who gave him a shout-out on Twitter. It all started after Mitchell painted cleats for Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Junior.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gas price hike in Columbus short lived

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a significant spike in gas prices last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 11 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.76. Prices at the pump remain 9.7 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus firm's connection to Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman

Columbus firm's connection to Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3tq2uf4. Columbus firm’s connection to Black Panther’s Chadwick …. Columbus firm's connection to Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3tq2uf4. ‘The Voice’ Season 22 singers talk about the Live …. The Live Show phase of "The Voice"...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff

It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news

Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser …. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. NBC4 Today suspicious death. NBC Today gas prices 1114. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy