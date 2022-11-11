Columbus, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Columbus.
The Strongsville soccer team will have a game with Seton on November 11, 2022, 10:00:00.
Strongsville
Seton
November 11, 2022
10:00:00
2022 OHSAA Div I Girls Soccer Championship
The Ottawa-Glandorf High School soccer team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on November 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
Ottawa-Glandorf High School
Cincinnati Country Day School
November 11, 2022
13:00:00
2022 OHSAA Div III Girls Soccer Championship
