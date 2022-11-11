ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Englewood, November 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Port Charlotte HS soccer team will have a game with Lemon Bay High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Port Charlotte HS
Lemon Bay High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

St. Petersburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pinellas Park High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast High School - St. Petersburg on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Nicole makes recovery harder for Rotonda residents

Residents in Rotonda who are still dealing with the large amounts of damage from Hurricane Ian are now also dealing with setbacks brought on by Nicole. People in Rotonda and Englewood feel like they took two steps forward and three steps back. Nicole didn’t do a lot of damage. Debris...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking

After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunny Beaches and Onshore Winds With Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with onshore winds between 5 and 15 mph, and a minimal chance of coastal rain in the morning. The onshore winds out of the west may increase the smell and sensitivity of the red tide along Sarasota and Manatee County beaches. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. The week will be mostly sunny and clear with drier air moving in Thursday, which will bring cooler temperatures. We dip to the mid 70s for highs, and drop to the upper 50s early Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian relief concerts start this weekend in SWFL 

Southwest Florida is hosting three concerts to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The Rotary Club of Bonita Beach Sunset will host the HumanitarIAN Music Festival to support local artists. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and mental health nonprofit Grounding Wire will put on the Kickin’ the Blues Show. Lastly, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Lynyrd Skynyrd will rock the stage at Hertz Arena for the Boots on the Sand Benefit concert. 
disneyfanatic.com

Local Marching Band Faces Off Against Disney World

A local Florida high school recently stood up to “the powers that be” at Walt Disney World Resort, turning down the opportunity to perform when Disney put an ultimatum in place: hide the mascot on their band uniforms or be uninvited from their scheduled Walt Disney World performance (which was set for November 12).
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

New Italian restaurant opens in Whitney Plaza

Everyone has the right to retire, even when they run a popular restaurant the neighbors love and will miss. “I’ve dedicated my life to restaurants since I’ve been here in 2001. All I did was work and work and work and build it,” former Bayou Tavern owner Domenic Padula said. “I don’t want to be anchored to one place. I want to travel a little bit.”
BRADENTON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers

Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey

The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy