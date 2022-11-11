ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Bossier High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 10, 2022, 17:45:00.

Bossier High School
Captain Shreve High School
November 10, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Highschool Basketball Pro

Bossier City, November 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bossier High School basketball team will have a game with Airline High School on November 12, 2022, 17:30:00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Veteran owned business opens in Haughton

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
HAUGHTON, LA
K945

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
gocentenary.com

Cheer Team Hits Zero At American Allstar Competition

Shreveport - The Centenary Cheer Team Hit Zero at its first competition in program history on Saturday at the American Allstar Competition held at the Shreveport Convention Center. The team received scores of 16.8/20, 23.6/30, and 46/50 and received 1st place in its division unfer the direction of first-year head...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
CADDO PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
MOORINGSPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?

Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday Football Fever highlights from 11-11-22

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week

Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School

Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BCPD working suspicious scene behind house on Delhi Street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has a house in the city roped off with crime tape. The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. At this time, it’s unclear why police are at the house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater

The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

History changing story of Emmett Till being played Shreveport

We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. History changing story of Emmett Till being played …. We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. Donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier teen's suicide prompts billboards to stop bullying

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The death of a Bossier Parish teen sent shockwaves through the community. And it's especially been life changing for the family of that teen, Levi Creech. His grandmother is starting a movement to stop the bullying. "A lot of prayers from everybody has given me some...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
GREENWOOD, LA
96.5 KVKI

Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations

On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child

On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
SHREVEPORT, LA
