Lake Wales, FL

Lake Wales, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Hardee High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Wales High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Hardee High School
Lake Wales High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Scorebook Live

Lake Wales rips Auburndale in Class 3A playoffs

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – By now Carlos Mitchell should be done signing autographs. The Lake Wales junior scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead the Highlanders to 34-10 win over Auburndale in an FHSAA Class 3S quarterfinal on Friday at Legion Field. “I like playing offense and ...
LAKE WALES, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

VITAS Moves to Downtown Lakeland to Better Serve Hospice Patients and Healthcare Providers

Those gathered for the ribbon-cutting event included (left to right): Dr. Ayanna Joseph, VITAS medical director; Austin Rumbley, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce member; Essie Robertson, VITAS director of market development; Faith Carr, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Business connections specialist; Anthony Cosma, VITAS regional director of market development; Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz; Deborah Totten, VITAS general manager; Capt. Shawn Hoobin, Lakeland Police Department; James Rogers, Jr., VITAS clinical general manager; Kerrie Luke, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Griffin-Gardner, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Hadley, VITAS director of admissions; Christopher Costello, VITAS team manager.
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas

DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
DAVENPORT, FL
Lakeland Mom

Christmas Events in Auburndale and Polk City

Looking for Christmas activities near Auburndale, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Auburndale and Polk...
AUBURNDALE, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland to unveil Buffalo Soldier monument over Veterans Day weekend

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is celebrating Veterans Day weekend by unveiling a monument to the famed Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers regiment was formed after the Civil War in the 1870s. Many African Americans, including former slaves, saw joining up as a path to upward mobility. They hoped to get...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Mom

Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Lakeland

Looking for Christmas activities in Lakeland? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events and holiday things to do specifically in...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
