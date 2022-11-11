ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.

The Lake Nona High School soccer team will have a game with East River High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lake Nona High School
East River High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Oak Ridge HS soccer team will have a game with Cypress Creek High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Oak Ridge HS
Cypress Creek High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

orangeobserver.com

West Orange, Ocoee advance to next round of playoffs

After defeating Steinbrenner and Durant respectively, the Warriors and the Knights will now face each other Friday, Nov. 18. The first week of playoffs has come and gone in the blink of an eye. Four out of the five teams from the West Orange and Southwest Orange areas played their...
OCOEE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Blue Darters advance in playoffs, Mustangs fall

After a one-day delay due to Hurricane Nicole, the High School Football playoffs got underway Saturday for both Apopka schools. And at its conclusion, the Apopka Blue Darters survived to play another day, while the Wekiva Mustangs concluded their season with a first-round loss. Jones 29, Wekiva 13. The Jones...
APOPKA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

How Does Orlando Rank for Fast Food Lovers?

From the drive-in to the drive-thru, America loves finger-lickin’ good fast food – and so does Orlando apparently. To mark National Fast Food Day on November 16th, LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers. Florida cities topped the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week

Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Rain: 20% along the coastal counties. Main weather concerns: Expect a day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs hit in the 70s all across the viewing area. Dry inland, coastal areas feature a 20% chance of a few isolated showers. Winds today will brew up from the Northeast at 5-10mph.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Shooting at Florida high school football game leaves 1 dead

ORLANDO, Fla — A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's Peyton Compton honors mother in representing Team USA

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are not too many players on Team USA Hockey that come from right here in Central Florida. But on her way to representing her country, Orlando's own Peyton Compton got her start at the RDV Sportsplex after going with friends to a birthday party. "It was...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Names New President

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated UCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, and UCF Lake Nona Hospital in Orlando. The HCA Healthcare North Florida Division is part of one...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off

An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
ORLANDO, FL
